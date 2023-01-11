Vince McMahon Voted Executive Chairman of WWE, Nick Khan Remains as CEO After Stephanie Exit

It looked like it might be a relatively shock-free day for WWE, but then a series of big moves have now occurred at the company. First Stephanie McMahon resigned from WWE, stepping out of the Co-CEO role she held alongside Nick Khan. They took those positions when Vince McMahon retired, but in recent weeks he has signaled his return to the company, and now in a press release it's been revealed that the WWE Board of Directors has unanimously elected Vince McMahon as Executive Chairman of the Board, and it was also revealed that Khan will be serving as the new WWE CEO. You can find quotes from All three below.

"I cannot put into words how proud I am to have helped lead what I consider to be the greatest company in the world and I am confident WWE is in the perfect position to continue to provide unparalleled creative content and drive maximum value for shareholders," Stephanie McMahon said.

"First, I'd like to express my full support for Stephanie's personal decision. I'll forever be grateful that she offered to step in during my absence and I'm truly proud of the job she did co-leading WWE," Vince McMahon said. "Stephanie has always been the ultimate ambassador for our company, and her decades of contributions have left an immeasurable impact on our brand.

"I'm proud to announce that Nick Khan will serve as WWE CEO. Nick's business acumen and mastery of the media industry have helped catapult our business to record revenue and profitability. Together, we look forward to working with the Board at this critical moment in time to review our strategic alternatives and maximize value for all WWE shareholders," Vince McMahon said.

"Stephanie McMahon is a terrific executive and an even better person. It has been an honor to serve as Co-CEO with her. She will only continue to succeed," Khan said. "I'm grateful to Vince McMahon and our Board of Directors for their ongoing support. I look forward to continuing to work closely with them and my WWE colleagues to ensure our company may thrive as the premiere powerhouse in sports entertainment for years to come."

As for Triple H and Creative, it remains to be seen what if anything will happen in regard to his current role. Vince previously stated that the current WWE management team wouldn't be affected by his return, but now a major part of that team is now leaving.

