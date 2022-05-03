WWE Superstars Celebrate The Rock's 50th Birthday

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson celebrated his 50th birthday on Monday, prompting WWE Superstars to wish "The People's Champ" a happy birthday. Johnson talked with ComicBook last year about possibly coming back to the company for one more run, this time to feud with Roman Reigns. He explained, "I don't know if I have another title run, considering I'm the People's Champion, but I don't know if it's another title run. I think possibly, you know, there might be another match down the road. It would have to make sense."

"It seems like Roman, you know, I'm very close with Roman obviously, and we talk about this all the time, and I continue to encourage him to keep doing your thing, keep sharpening those skills," he later added. "I think he's doing a great job with his promo, his execution, his in-ring work. It all continues to improve and grow. And that's always the best part, I think, about that world of professional wrestling is that when someone gets anointed and given the ball to run, they either score a touchdown with it or they don't. But then some, not only score a touchdown with it, but then they begin to change the way the game is played. And in Roman's case, he's slowly doing that, and you could start to read the tea leaves. And again, I'm very, very proud of him. I like everything that he's doing. I like everything that the Usos are doing. I like what they're doing together, and we'll see down the road."

What's your favorite Rock moment from his WWE career?