Dwayne Johnson Fans Celebrate the Black Adam Star's 50th Birthday

Fans around the globe are coming together to celebrate the 50th birthday of Dwayne Johnson. The "Golden Birthday" for the Black Adam star is obviously a big one, and his devoted followers are letting "The Great One" know it on social media. Brands such as WWE are also paying respect to Johnson, who has a long list of memorable nicknames: "The Great One," "The Brahma Bull," "The People's Champion," and "The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment." After branching out from WWE, Dwayne Johnson has famously made a name for himself in Hollywood. He helped revitalize the Fast & Furious franchise and is set to take on the role of the DC antihero Black Adam.

Dwayne Johnson was the recent recipient of CinemaCon's Entertainment Icon of the Decade Award. Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich presented Johnson the award after he revealed exclusive footage from Black Adam and DC League of Super-Pets last week at CinemaCon.

The actor is just the latest to receive recognition from the National Association of Theater Owners celebrating 10 years of excellence with previous winners including Naomi Watts, Charlize Theron, Laurence Fishburne, Nicole Kidman, and Nicolas Cage. Emmerich touted the $11 billion in global box office that Johnson's projects have grossed over the years, while the actor thanked the theater owners for being unsung partners in his career.

"I got lucky," Johnson said when accepting his award. "I really worked hard and you know, a little bit of luck. A lot of luck over the years. I got lucky... Something like this is amazing. Thank you. We share this, and the Warner Brothers team, the DC team, we share this, all the studios in our business. I share this with them too, as well, and I share it with you guys (the NATO attendees). Because really, it's always a team effort, right? We all play a pivotal, critical role in everything that we do."

He continued, "I always feel that life moves at the speed of the relationships you have and the people that you keep around you who believe in your dream, your vision, who support your ethos. And I do believe life moves in that way. So I have been very lucky and fortunate over the years to have the career that I've had. We all have done business together over the years and we've made some good money over the years, which is always important, but I think probably more importantly than that, we entertained and made a lot of people feel good all around the world. And that's the most important thing."

