Report: Daniel Bryan, Edge Now Part of SmackDown, Raw Creative Teams

Despite being currently out of action due to a tricep injury, Edge is still involved with WWE in a behind the scenes capacity according to a new report. Similarly, Daniel Bryan hasn't been involved on SmackDown too much of late after taking part in the Intercontinental title tournament. However, he too has been involved in creative meetings lately. In fact, the new report notes that both men have essentially been considered part of both the Raw and SmackDown writing teams currently.

Within the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reports "Edge on Raw and Daniel Bryan on SmackDown both have significant creative influence. The term I was given is they were part of the writing teams of the respective shows right now."

Edge, even while wrestling during his return, was involved in creative as he and Randy Orton were supposedly very involved in the storyline that led to their matches at WrestleMania and Backlash. Not surprisingly, their build was arguably the best of any match at WrestleMania. WWE must have been satisfied with his work there in then rewarding him with taking part in further creative meetings for Raw moving forward.

Daniel Bryan's career as an in-ring competitor is winding down following his surprising return to action back in 2018. There have been reports noting that WWE would like to keep him around as part of the company backstage when his wrestling days are over, so the fact that he has been sitting in on SmackDown creative meetings is likely being done as a means to that goal.

Further, Bryan has been careful about traveling due to the concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic while his wife, Brie Bella, is set to give birth to the couple's second child soon. By being part of creative, Bryan could stay involved with the company by participating in a virtual fashion as well without having to wrestle. We can't confirm whether this is why he hasn't been in action of late or not, but it seems like a logical reason. Bryan's last match on television was May 26th.

During an interview with ComicBook.com a couple of weeks ago, Edge spoke about his ongoing recovering from the tricep injury suffered in his match with Orton at WWE Backlash.

"I don't know, it was a month yesterday," Copeland said. "It's so hard to tell in that initial kind of two months where it's at and where everything is. I've always been happy with the fact that I rebound from injuries pretty quickly. I got back from a torn Achilles in six months which is kind of stupid. But you know I'm also older now so I don't know what that means. I've never had a surgery in my 40s so I don't know how quick I recover anymore, I guess is what I'm saying. So I don't know. I honestly don't know. One thing I have learned is rather than rushing back I need to listen to my body and I need to listen to my body more I think.

"Even with the Backlash match, my arm was sore going into it but I didn't realize, I didn't think anything was going on, it was just a little sore. Okay, well that makes sense. When I got the surgery the doctor said there was a pretty good chance it was partially torn going into the match. I didn't know that, I just thought my elbow is a little sore. But when you're a wrestler, stuff gets sore, that's what happens. So I just need to listen more I guess. Back to the point of how long? I don't know I'm just going to listen to my body and truly listen to my body, make sure I have self care, which I never really paid attention to before. Whether that entails yoga, cold plunges, saunas, whatever that is, I just need to do more of it, especially being 46 now."

