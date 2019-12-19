Report: Edge Signs New WWE Deal, Potentially Setting up For a Return

Though he’s been retired from wrestling since 2011, the speculation that WWE Hall of Famer Edge might be preparing for an in-ring return has flared up multiple times over the past year. The former WWE Champion appeared back at SummerSlam and actually got physical by spearing Elias. He then stated on his podcast that he felt physically ready for one more match. But then in October a report came out claiming that he had been medically cleared for a return, which he emphatically denied on Twitter. And yet this week during a Q&A segment this week, PWInsider’s Mike Johnson reported that Edge had recently signed a new WWE contract, which opens the door for him to come back.

“We’ve heard that Edge signed a new deal with WWE that has a pretty nice upside.We also reported a few months ago he was in Pittsburgh for WWE business and that’s where WWE Wellness Policy head Dr. Joseph Maroon is headquartered,” Johnson wrote when asked if he thought Edge would ever wrestle again. “My gut feeling is we’ll see Edge in the Royal Rumble as a surprise (as that seems like the perfect place to make a big splash with a return for Wrestlemania season) and possibly even see him do a few matches on major events.I will point out that Edge has denied on social media that he’s doing anything, but the talk has persisted internally that he’s on the way back to the ring and I do believe there is something to it.We will see if I am right soon enough.”

“To be perfectly honest, I think I could do a match tomorrow,” Edge said shortly after SummerSlam on the now-defunct E&C Pod of Awesomeness. “I might be blown up but I’d be okay. It’s just from what I know with the WWE medical staff, they won’t allow. It is what it is, right?”

To add fuel to the fire, the former World Heavyweight Champion looks absolutely jacked on Instagram.