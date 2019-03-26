Watch: Elias and Finn Balor Perform ‘Shallow’ From ‘A Star is Born’ at WWE Live Event

WWE Superstars tend to be a little bit less serious during their live show tours, and that was on full display over the weekend as Elias and Finn Balor teamed up for a rendition of “Shallow” from the 2018 Oscar-nominated film A Star is Born. The original performance by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga won an Academy Award back in February and made headlines when the two paired up for a live performance during the Awards Ceremony. While this rendition didn’t have that same saprk, it did impress fans when Balor broke out his singing voice for the Gaga portion of the song.

“You’re going to sing Lady Gaga’s part!” Elias demanded.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But as with most of Elias‘ duets, the performance didn’t end on a happy note as Elias jumped Balor from behind right as he was getting into the song.

Elias announced on Monday Night Raw this past week that he would be the special musical guest for WrestleMania 35 on April 7. Knowing how WWE usually does things, this almost certainly means somebody will run in and interrupt his performance at MetLife Stadium.

Meanwhile, Balor has yet to be officially booked for the show. Back at the Elimination Chamber event in February he won the Intercontinental Championship in a handicap match against Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush by pinning the latter man. But less than a month later he dropped the title back to Lashley thanks to some outside interference from Rush and a mid-air spear from Lashley.

Recent advertisements for WrestleMania 35 have shown Balor in his “Demon” attire, potentially hinting at him bringing out the body paint to try and get the title back from “The Almighty.”

Balor admitted in an interview back in December that he finds it challenging to potray “The Demon” nowadays, given how infrequently he uses it.

“I do it so infrequently now that I forget how I move as the Demon,” Balor said. “I forget the subtle differences in the entrance and the mannerisms of how the Demon works. Now, when I go out there, I’m Finn Balor, but that’s just Fergal. It’s just me, the human. But when the Demon goes out there, I need to transform into a different person. That mindset, because I’m not tapping into it so often, that’s a huge challenge for me. I gotta figure out how to do that every time, again. I’m very comfortable being Finn, but when it comes to the Demon, I have to re-educate myself. That’s an added challenge because of how infrequent we are doing it.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Toy Story 4 trailer, we’re breaking down James Gunn’s return to Marvel Studios and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!