WWE Fans Think Enzo Amore Is in Disguise at Survivor Series

Did Enzo Amore sneak into Survivor Series with a low budget disguise?
During Sunday’s pay-per-view, WWE fans noticed a familiar face peeking around ringside. Thanks to the internet, multiple screenshots have been uploaded to Twitter depicting what looks to be Amore hiding in the second row.
Videos by ComicBook.com
please tell me this isn’t enzo amore 😂😂😂 #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/3xVTEdlBTT— shane (@itsShane122) November 19, 2018
Look 👀 #SurviorSeries #wwe #EnzoAmore pic.twitter.com/e53goWxRJ3— HamadQ99 (@HamadQ99) November 19, 2018
There has been no confirmation of this, but considering Enzo lives in Los Angeles, and that this looks exactly like him, it appears Amore is in the building.