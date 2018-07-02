Enzo Amore WWE Reveals Combustible Relationship With Triple H

Enzo Amore’s polarizing reputation behind WWE’s curtain is no secret. Rumors of Amore being shunned backstage came in abundance but his hostile relationship with Triple H sheds a new light on Amore’s time in WWE.

Amore, now going by Real1, appeared on The Steve Austin Show and revealed the domineering role Triple H played as a backstage general.

“I got my voice taken away from me and it’s the only thing I ever cared about: the most important thing. In wrestling, I’ll lay on my back for anybody 1-2-3. A writer tries to write a line I don’t like in a promo, I ain’t saying it and I’m going to go talk to Vince because I’m not saying it and Hunter’s gonna threaten my job,” he said.

Amore’s microphone moments were distinctly his. While many of his detractors will point at his in-ring shortcoming, Amore’s promo’s were routinely exceptional. Per his account, it sounds like Amore wasn’t willing to accept input from anyone that wasn’t Vince McMahon. And that principle appears to have caused tension between him and Triple H.

“Triple H is gonna tell me I’m gonna get fired because I ain’t saying this s—t. I’m still going to get handed a microphone every f—ing night, every single time, so I started living like that. You guys have threatened me ever since I got in the door here. You have been hanging it over my head that you will fire me…in the end I was f—ing looking at him in the face saying, ‘You’re f—ing lucky to have me here.’ I didn’t walk on any eggshells at the end at all. I dressed in my own locker room. When people got mad at me I didn’t care and I just went to Vince,” he said.

Amore has alluded to a personal relationship with McMahon on several occasions. Depending on your perspective, Amore’s personality falls between bold and obnoxious. McMahon seemed to admire the former while Triple H loathed the latter.

“I had a conversation with Hunter that I don’t think any other talent in the business has had. He ripped me a new one. He went so off – pulled me into his office and went off….the way I looked at it is I’m not trying to be you, I’m not trying to be Triple H….I’m not trying to marry within the company and be here forever. He was going off and he said to me, ‘Enzo you’re not going to change the f—ing world,’” recalled Amore.

Triple H skepticism combined with Amore’s brash personality made for a perfect cocktail for a locker room shouting match.

“When he said that I stood up and shot my chair to the point that it fell and I said, ‘Don’t you get it? I am trying to change the f—ing world.’ Triple H stood up and said, ‘There’s no getting through to you.’ Boiling hot mad and he walked me out of that room,” said Amore.

Amore,s anecdote gives an interesting glimpse of WWE’s chain of command. However, by him hinting at a healthy relationship with McMahon, we can’t help but wonder if he’ll ever return to the company. However, it seems that once Triple does indeed take over for his father-in-law, Amore’s WWE door will seal forever.

