Enzo Amore Reveals Conversations With Vince McMahon After Allegations Hit

Enzo Amore’s sudden exit from WWE and the months that followed have been extensively covered by all wrestling outlets. However, it wasn’t until Amore joined The Steve Austin Show that we heard his version of what his final moments in WWE actually looked like.

On the day of Raw’s 25th Anniversary show, an Arizona woman named Philomena Sheahan accused Amore via Twitter of rape. After a WWE official pointed out the tweet to Amore, now known as Real1, he went straight to Vince McMahon’s office.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“So I go see Vince and he says, ‘We can’t send you out there tonight, we can’t put you on the show. This tweet, this is really bad.’ I didn’t say anything. I just stood there and I let Vince talk for a minute and I said, the first thing I said was, ‘You know and I know that I didn’t do this and I deserve better than this because I’m a good person,’ and I walked out. Vince said to me, ‘You gotta tell me when something like this is happening,” recalled Amore.

Amore pointed out that this was the first time he had heard fo the allegations. He did mention that a friend was contacted by a private investigator saying “some girl made a claim against a wrestler.” The point on how much or how little Amore knew about the situation is pivotal WWE reportedly fired him not for the allegation but for not making them aware. But Amore remains steadfast that he never knew.

Amore went on the break down his dismissal and subsequent suspension levied by WWE.

“As I’m walking down the hallway at the Barclays Center he [McMahon] told me you know, ‘Go home.’ I said to him I guess I’m on my way to DC, SmackDown is in DC. I’m like, ‘Alright, you sending me [to DC]?’ he goes, ‘Go home and wait to hear from us and we’ll tell you if you need to come to SmackDown tomorrow.’”

“At that point I had no idea that I was suspended or being fired and the way it was kinda relayed to me it was like, ‘Okay I guess I’m going to DC tomorrow, I’m playing by ear, waiting to hear.’ I walk down the hallway and I see Adam Hopkins and I see Adam and I’m like, ‘Is there any further information? Have you guys gathered any further information?’ like on a legal tip. He says, blah blah and then he informs me that I’ve been suspended and the tweet already went out,” he said.

Considering he had just let McMahon’s office with no sign of suspension, AMo was upset to hear that decision had already been made.

“I grabbed Carrano [WWE Senior Director of Talent Relations] immediately I saw him just by chance by something and I said, ‘I’m never gonna be able to forget this.’ I said ‘Look at me, right now I’m outta here and I’m not gonna forget this.’ I walked out with a lot of emotions,” explained Amore.

Only a few days later, Amore was fired by WWE. In the Months since, Amore was been vindicated by the Phoenix Police Department as his case was thrown out due to insufficient evidence. Despite the catharsis, Amore doesn’t plan to return to wrestling. Instead, he’s focused on launching a career in music.

[H/T Wrestling Inc]