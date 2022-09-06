Former AEW Star Challenges CM Punk to an MMA Fight

AEW World Champion CM Punk has made his fair share of enemies in recent weeks. Just this past weekend, tensions between Punk and Colt Cabana, the Young Bucks, Hangman Page, and Kenny Omega escalated to a fever pitch, as Punk blasted all five men in the AEW All Out post-show press conference. After his time at the conference concluded, Punk and trainer Ace Steel got into a "physical altercation" with Omega and the Bucks, which culminated in Nick Jackson being struck with a chair. No man involved in the fight nor AEW have given comments on the situation, as there are potential legal repercussions awaiting.

That backstage brawl was not a sanctioned fight, but one former AEW roster member is looking to mix it up mixed martial arts-style with Punk.

"Let's just make this a formal invitation to Phil (CM Punk). I'm down. If that's the direction he wants to go, he can pick the time, the place. We can do it in Chicago," Fish said on his Undisputed podcast. "It can be boxing, kickboxing, MMA. We can do this bare knuckle. Whatever sounds good to Phil. He can pick the weight, the place, let's make it official. Phil, let's f--king go."

Fish has not been shy about his criticisms of Punk in the past, notably calling out the Second City Saint for his kicks on Twitter.

"Leave the head kicks to the professionals," Fish wrote. "It's better for all of us."

Regardless of if Punk accepts Fish's challenge or not, the former NXT Tag Team Champion plans to step into a kickboxing ring sooner than later.

"Truth be told, since May, I have tried to get Tony Khan to sit down with me no less than five times to ask permission to do a kickboxing fight," Fish said. "It was actually something that I talked with other people in the company about, but I could never nail Tony down. In Tony's defense, he's a busy man, especially on TV days. It is what it is. I wanted permission to do a fight. I couldn't get there with Tony. Now, it's no secret, I don't need anyone's permission at this point."

That last sentence confirmed Fish's free agency status, which had been reported for a couple of weeks now. His contract with AEW expired last week, and is now free to compete wherever he likes.