Former WWE Superstar Announces Retirement Due to Injury

After signing time away from wrestling due to an unknown injury, former WWE NXT UK star Jinny is retiring from wrestling. Jinny hasn't wrestled since November of 2021, though she's stayed involved through her work with BT Sport during that time away. Now she's hanging up her wrestling boots, and though she didn't go into detail about what the injury was and what ultimately led to this decision, she is excited about her next chapter and what comes next, and you can find her post below.

On Twitter, Jinny shared a number of favorite moments over the years and the caption "After a long time away due to an injury, I have made the decision to hang up my fashionable boots. Thank you for all the memories. I'll remember for them forever. Every journey has an end, but in life, every ending is just a new beginning. I'm excited about what's next 💋"

Jinny started working with WWE in 2017, having her first match with WWE against Toni Storm at the Axxess event that took place during WrestleMania 33. She would then next compete in the United Kingdom Championship Tournament, followed by competing in the second annual Mae Young Classic, where she would again meet Storm in the ring. She would debut in NXT UK in August of 2018, and during her time there she would face Storm, Millie McKenzie, Xia Brookside, Piper Niven, Isla Dawn, Candy Floss, and more. Due to the undisclosed injury, she hasn't wrestled in WWE NXT UK since November of 2021.

Earlier this year WWE revealed plans for NXT Europe, resulting in NXT UK being halted and some of the talent from the show being moved over to NXT. That included Dawn, who would debut earlier this year in NXT and start taking on Alba Fyre. Fyre used to go by Kay Lee Ray in NXT UK, and she was a tag partner and an opponent of Jinny's during her time in NXT UK.

Before her time in WWE Jinny had successful runs in PROGRESS Wrestling, starting there in 2014 and going on to win the PROGRESS Women's Championship in 2018 after defeating Toni Storm. She would hold that Title for 224 days before falling to Jordynne Grace, though she would win it again after defeating Meiko Satomura, and that time she would hold the Title for an even more impressive 482 days.

As for what's next for Jinny, she doesn't say, but whatever is up next we're sure it's going to be entertaining, and hopefully, we'll get more details on that soon.

H/T Fightful