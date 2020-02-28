Bill Goldberg To Appear On WWE SmackDown Friday Night

The new WWE Universal Champion will appear this Friday night on WWE SmackDown on FOX. It didn’t take long for WWE to announce that Bill Goldberg would be making his way to the blue brand on Friday night, championship belt in tow.

WWE made the announcement via social media on Thursday night, and barring any travel issues like the last time the company was in Saudi Arabia, we’ll expect to see Goldberg make his return to FOX. The appearance is being advertised as a chance for WWE fans to find out what’s next for the champion. If the rumors swirling around the internet are true, it’s likely to be a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

Via WWE.com:

Goldberg is headed to Friday Night SmackDown, and he’s bringing the Universal Title with him. The WWE Hall of Famer sent shockwaves through the sports entertainment world when he defeated “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WWE Super ShowDown. Instead of who’s next, the WWE Universe will be wondering what’s next for Goldberg as he heads into his second reign as Universal Champion. Will “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt reemerge to confront the first man to stop his twisted rampage? Or will Goldberg target a new member of Team Blue? Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at 8/7 C to catch the new Universal Champion’s next move.

Goldberg’s championship victory was met by a fair amount of criticism from all wrestling circles. The Fiend had been built up as an unstoppable monster for several months, with some of WWE’s top stars being unable to best him despite hitting their finishing moves numerous times. However, the 53 year old Goldberg came out of retirement and defeated the man who has been pushed as the most unstoppable performer in the company in just a few minutes.

What were your thoughts on Bill Goldberg capturing the WWE Universal Championship at Super ShowDown? Let us know in the comments section below.