Goldberg Explains Why Bron Breakker is Just Like Him

Bron Breakker has drawn plenty of comparisons to his father and uncle, Rick and Scott Steiner, since her first debuted in WWE's NXT. But there's another wrestling legend, Bill Goldberg, who sees a lot of similarities between his in-ring style and Breakker's moveset. He explained on a recent episode of the Roman Atwood Podcast, "Rick Steiner's son, who's now Bron Breakker, who's the champion of NXT. It's kind of like the farm... it's not the farm league, I'll get lambasted for that. But it's another segment of WWE of the new up-and-comers basically. Well, he's me basically. He's spearing dudes and they wanted him to jackhammer people. He's the son of one of my best friends and I love this kid. He went up and he tried to play for Baltimore, I think he was a free agent for the Ravens.

"The kid is unbelievably athletic but he's one of the smartest kids, man. He's knowledgeable in the business because he grew up with it. I was hanging out with him and his dad when he was Gage's age. Now look at him," he continued. "He's calling me last night and we're talking about the business and he's like 'Man, if Gage ever needs anybody to make a phone call for him, I've got a rolodex of these coaches.' I'm like, is this really Steiner's son man? I remember when he was Gage's age. It's cool, it's cool how it's all cyclical and we're all taking care of each other. You've got great friends and a great group, even through the generations they all take care of each other."

Will Bron Breakker Ever Use the Steiner Name?

Ahead of Saturday's Halloween Havoc event, which has Breakker in the main event against Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonaugh, Shawn Michaels spoke with ComicBook. He was asked at one point where he stands on the idea of Breakker eventually using the Steiner name, a common criticism of WWE's Creative since Breakker debuted on the initial episode of NXT 2.0.

"I think Bron is going to be incredibly successful no matter what you want to call him," Michaels said. "He's a very bright, talented, unbelievably wonderful young man. I'll say this, I think now he's established Bron Breakker pretty darn well. Let's put it this way — what we wanted to make sure that we did in NXT is not run from it or pretend like it wasn't there. And I think that's what has helped him, I think, made that transition into a new name and character a bit easier. We didn't pretend like it wasn't there and he wasn't a Steiner by bringing his father out and making reference to who he was and where he came from. I think that's made it a little bit easier."

