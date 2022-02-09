Goldberg Believes He’s in ‘Godzilla’ Mode Heading Into WWE Universal Championship Match With Roman Reigns

Goldberg was a guest on this week’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, where he talked about his mindset heading into his WWE Universal Championship match with Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber. The WWE Hall of Famer was originally supposed to clash with Reigns back at WrestleMania 36, but Reigns dropped out of the match as the COVID-19 pandemic began overtaking the country. Goldberg instead dropped the Universal Championship to Braun Strowman and upon Reigns’ return from hiatus, he quickly won the Universal title and debuted his “Tribal Chief” persona.

“I’m about 10 days away from Game Day,” Goldberg said. “And right now, I’ve already made that transition into Godzilla. It’s tough to be around me at this point, in a lot of respects, but I know where I have to be, and I have to be in the zone. I have to bring a thousand percent of what Goldberg used to be and what he currently is to be able to compete against a guy like Roman right now. But I can do it, I have the faith in myself and truthfully, I’m doing it for guys like Ron [Simmons], I’m doing it for all the guys who stepped before me because I’ve got the torch right now and one of these days, I get to hand it off. But right now Roman actually wants to steal it from me and I’m not going to let him.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

"I've got the torch right now and one of these days, I get to hand it off. But right now, @WWERomanReigns wants to steal it from me. And I'm not gonna let him do it."@Goldberg has been waiting 2 years for this showdown at #WWEChamber!@HeymanHustle@WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/TMpehhe5r8 — WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2022

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion also pointed out his history with the Anoa’i family. During his first run with the company, he picked up wins over The Rock, Rieigns’ brother Rosey and his cousin Jamal (aka Umaga).

“First and foremost, I’m batting 1000 against his family,” Goldberg said. “I’ve never lost anybody he’s related to. So that’s something that I want to carry on. And true, he’s got quite a different character athlete than two years ago. He’s progressed, he’s evolved and he’s much more dangerous than he was back then. I probably have gone the other way. But I’ve always said that 70% of Goldberg is 100% better than 99% of the people out there. So I still believe that I can rip his face off. And as long as I think that here, as long as I’m prepared as much as I can be physically for it, it’s still attainable.”