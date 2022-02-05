Goldberg Returns to WWE SmackDown to Challenge Roman Reigns

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown was set to deal with the big fallout from the Royal Rumble, which was centered around Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman after their plan came to fruition against Brock Lesnar, robbing him of his WWE Championship. The Universal Champion and Tribal Chief was out first with Heyman by his side, and Heyman kicked things off. Heyman said “you know why we bothered to come here tonight? To acknowledge what really happened. Let’s acknowledge a couple of truths right now. There was no plot, no conspiracy. This was not done to make Brock Lesnar look foolish, though he looks like a fool anyway. History, the trajectory of this entire industry unfolds in front of your very eyes.”

“I acknowledged I made the biggest mistake of my entire career, and it wasn’t the fact that I told Roman Reigns what was in my heart. I told the head of the table, the greatest Champion in the history of WWE that he needed to be protected from Brock Lesnar, because I had spent so much of my life with Lesnar,” Heyman said.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1489769209596981248?s=20&t=x4PqMZuiTclBiY_zLTDhRQ

“Then I got Superman Punched in the face and I admit I deserved every bit of it,” Heyman said. “Then I was sitting unemployed and knew my career was over, but then I saw the moment. I seized the opportunity. When COVID picked the wrong person to infect and I saw the match switch at Day 1. Then Brock Lesnar won and they could’ve ruled Raw and SmackDown, and everyone had a place but this,” pointing to Reigns and himself. “Then Lesnar goes and challenges Reigns. How stupid was that? As stupid as that smirk and that beard. Lesnar looks like a schmuck and acts like a schmuck.”

“I thought I would spend my entire life screaming (Brock’s introduction), but you will never hear that again, because Roman Reigns came into the ring at Royal Rumble and smashed Brock Lesnar, and at that moment I understood I don’t need to protect Reigns from Lesnar, I needed to protect Lesnar from Reigns,” Heyman said.

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1489770128837390336?s=20&t=x4PqMZuiTclBiY_zLTDhRQ

“Roman Reigns came to me and he offered me the hand of forgiveness. He offered me the hand of love. The hand of family. The hand of the Bloodline. Roman Reigns offered me the hand of acknowledgment, and I handed Roman Reigns that WWE Championship and he smashed Brock Lesnar in the face with it, and because of Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley pinned Brock Lesnar and Lashley is your new WWE Champion.

Then Goldberg’s music hit and he came to the ring. He said “Roman Reigns, I acknowledge you…as my next victim! You, me, Elimination Chamber, for the Universal Championship. You’re NEXT!”

They faced off a bit in the ring to Goldberg chants to close out the segment, and it seems official for the next event.

