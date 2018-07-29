Former WWE Superstar Grandmaster Sexay Arrested for DUI

Brian Christopher Lawler, better known in the WWE as Grandmaster Sexay, was reportedly arrested in Tennessee back in July.

TMZ reported on Tuesday that the incident took place around 1 AM on July 7 when the 46-year-old was spotted swerving and speeding by the police. Lawler reportedly refused to pull over initially, and smelled of alcohol when he was finally stopped. After spotting an open can of beer in his center console, the officers arrested Lawler for driving under the influence and evading arrest.

The son of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler was also arrested in June when he allegedly attempted to leave a Hampton Inn in Memphis without paying the bill. Back in 2009, Lawler was arrested on three separate occasions — once for disorderly conduct, once for public intoxication and once for not attending a mandatory in-patient treatment center.

As reported by Pro Wrestling Sheet, Lawler was also involved in an incident back in February involving former Impact Wrestling wrestler Chase Stevens.

Stevens, real name Jonathan Clark, was arrested after allegedly bloodying Lawler’s face so badly during a fight in Indiana that he needed surgery afterwards. A police report recalled the events after the fact.

“Lawler said he was attacked for no reason but he was very confused,” the report read. “The physician reported that Lawler had several broken bones in his face, broken teeth and that surgery was required. Officers were told that a trauma team had been activated after Lawler’s injuries had been evaluated. Lawler was intoxicated on alcohol and admitted he is on several prescription drugs. Lawler told me that he absolutely wanted to pursue charges against Clark.”

The former wrestler later explained that the altercation started when he began flirting with a woman who turned out to be Stevens’ girlfriend.

Lawler originally competed in the World Wrestling Federation from 1997-2001, most famously as part of the dancing tag team Too Cool alongside Scotty 2 Hotty. His last appearance in a WWE ring came at the NXT Arrival event in February 2014, where he and Scotty challenged The Ascension for the NXT Tag Team Championships.

As for his famous father, Jerry was removed from the commentary team for SmackDown Live back in December 2016, and has since made sporadic appearances during pre-shows for pay-per-views, Hall of Fame induction ceremonies and various events such as the RAW 25 special back in January. Back in March he revealed on an episode of his podcast that he had suffered a stroke leaving him unable to speak for three days, but he managed to make a full recovery.