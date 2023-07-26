Grayson Waller Calls For The Rock to Return to WWE: "Technically, He's Unemployed."

Since getting called up to the main roster as part of the WWE Draft earlier this year, Grayson Waller has made an immediate impact on WWE SmackDown. While he began his blue brand tenure as strictly hosting The Grayson Waller Effect talk show due to a leg injury, he was eventually cleared to wrestle and would face WWE Hall of Famer Edge in his debut match at Madison Square Garden. Waller entered elite company with that MSG debut, as only a handful of stars have wrestled their first match at the world's most famous arena. Among them is WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

This led to Waller throwing shade at The Rock on social media, to which the People's Champion responded by laying the smacketh down on the Aussie superstar.

"I just sent out a video. I didn't even tag him. People think I was clout chasing, I didn't even tag him," Waller told The MMA Hour. "All of a sudden, he's coming back with the same insults he's been using for 15 years. I remember when I was 15 and thought you were funny, that was cool. It's an open invitation for The Grayson Waller Effect if he wants to come on the show."

Waller added the ongoing Screen Actors Guild strike has left The Rock's schedule more open that it has been in years.

"[Rock] is out of work right now. He's unemployed, correct? Actors are on strike," Waller continued. "Technically, he's unemployed and needs some work," Waller said. "Who better to help The Rock than Grayson Waller?"

Even though The Rock has not appeared on WWE TV in almost four years, his presence is still felt across the company. Rock's daughter currently wrestles in NXT as Ava Raine and is a member of Schism, a cult-based faction. His cousins Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa have occupied the main event storyline since 2020.

"His daughter is in a cult right now in NXT. His family is in shambles on the main show. He seems to be worried about Grayson Waller. We have to do something about it," Waller said. "It's not up to me, it's up to The Rock. He can make any claims about a busy schedule, but I know he doesn't have a busy schedule now. You wake up at 4 AM to work out, you're done by about 6 AM, you have a whole day free."

Waller competes on WWE SmackDown, which returns to television this Friday.