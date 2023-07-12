WWE's Grayson Waller Takes a Shot at The Rock, The People's Champion Responds

WWE clearly has big plans for Grayson Waller, as the star has now shared a ring with John Cena at Money in the Bank and Edge during the recent SmackDown at Madison Square Garden. Now Waller's taking a shot at another WWE great, as Waller jumped on social media to have some fun at Dwayne The Rock Johnson's expense. Waller decided to target The Rock's outfit in his Madison Square Garden debut, but The Rock had no issues firing back with some jabs of his own. This back-and-forth seems relegated to a social media fight as opposed to a future in-ring match, but it is already producing entertaining results.

On social media, Waller said, "Can you imagine making your debut in Madison Square Garden, of all places, and you wear something like this?" Waller laughed and then put on the gear that The Rock wore when he debuted. Waller continued to poke fun at it and called it cringe before mocking The Rock with a "do you smell what I'm cooking" and laughing as the clip came to a close.

It wasn't long before The Rock had some thoughts of his own to share on Waller's jab, though The Rock did agree with Waller on the outfit. Rock said the outfit was indeed cringe, but then blamed it on Triple H. Then Rock took a shot at Waller's haircut and compared him to to a "jabroni's balloon knot". You can find Rock's full response below.

On Twitter Rock wrote, "Man you're right! That outfit was so cringe 😂👏🏾👏🏾 Here's what's more cringe – the fact you look and sound like you dropped out of some jabroni's balloon knot. Nice haircut, you Outback Jack Off. Ps, my cringe debut outfit was all @TripleH's idea 🤣"

We'll have to wait and see if Waller responds, but odds are he will. Waller hasn't been shy about sharing his feelings on the microphone, and that's drawn some comparisons to some other stars. That's not just pertaining to WWE though, as Waller has at times been compared to AEW World Champion MJF. During a previous interview with ComicBook.com's Connor Casey, Waller was asked if he's ever met MJF and what he thought of those comparisons.

"No I've never met the guy before, but I don't get the comparisons in a lot of ways. I think just because we're both really good at talking and we say whatever we want we're the same? I think we're very different individuals, but I respect the hell out of him and what he does," MJF said.

"You know he goes out there and says what he has to say and he's unapologetic. I love that energy. I think too many people in the industry are comfortable. They just want to do the status quo, get along, and complain. I'm not getting opportunities but I'm not willing to do whatever it takes. That dude is willing to do whatever it takes. So I respect what he does," Waller said.

"We're both good at what we do, but we're two very different individuals. I think the comparison is just people on Twitter who don't have any intelligence or don't have any creativity going 'aw those two are the same', and it's like naw. You're wrong," Waller said.

