Wrestling Fans React To The Rock’s WWE SmackDown Return

The multi-time WWE Champion and Hollywood superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made his return to WWE during Friday night’s FOX SmackDown Live premiere.

The opening segment of the show featured The Rock and Becky Lynch sharing the ring with Baron Corbin. As you’d expect, “The Man” and “The Great One” came out on the winning side, with Rock giving Corbin both a People’s Elbow and Rock Bottom.

To say the WWE Universe was thrilled to see Dwayne Johnson back in a WWE ring would be an understatement.

The way it should be. @TheRock puts @BeckyLynchWWE over big time to kick off the debut episode of #Smackdown on FOX. pic.twitter.com/yYmG8k8eUW — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) October 5, 2019

The people’s elbow. The Rock Bottom. All the phrases. I feel like I’m 10 again with the spark that starts the wrestling dream. #Smackdown — The HBIC (@MiaYim) October 5, 2019

The Rock’s still got it. That was beautiful #SmackDown — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 5, 2019

