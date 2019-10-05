Wrestling Fans React To The Rock’s WWE SmackDown Return

The multi-time WWE Champion and Hollywood superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made his return to WWE during Friday night’s FOX SmackDown Live premiere.
The opening segment of the show featured The Rock and Becky Lynch sharing the ring with Baron Corbin. As you’d expect, “The Man” and “The Great One” came out on the winning side, with Rock giving Corbin both a People’s Elbow and Rock Bottom.
Videos by ComicBook.com
To say the WWE Universe was thrilled to see Dwayne Johnson back in a WWE ring would be an understatement.
Feel That Electricity
Dear @TheRock,— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) October 5, 2019
We missed your electricity.
Thanks,
Fans #SmackDown #WWE
The Man and The Great One
The way it should be. @TheRock puts @BeckyLynchWWE over big time to kick off the debut episode of #Smackdown on FOX. pic.twitter.com/yYmG8k8eUW— SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) October 5, 2019
NXT Star “Marks Out”
The people’s elbow. The Rock Bottom. All the phrases. I feel like I’m 10 again with the spark that starts the wrestling dream. #Smackdown— The HBIC (@MiaYim) October 5, 2019
Everything You Could Hope For
The Rock’s still got it. That was beautiful #SmackDown— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 5, 2019
You’re Getting Us All Emotional
1. “Finally The Rock has come…”— Bat Fowler (@TheMattFowler) October 5, 2019
2. “…home”#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/WCAlJGfIT8
We Missed You
That opening promo was epic!— Mark (@WrestlingJebus) October 5, 2019
I’ve missed The Rock so much!
🔥🔥🔥🔥#SmackDown #FridayNightSmackDown #SmackdownOnFox
Absolutely Giddy
It’s hard to not get giddy seeing The Rock on WWE tv. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/O3EsaNpo0R— R.Dream (@WWERDream1) October 5, 2019