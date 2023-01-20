The Rock's WWE WrestleMania Status Reportedly in Doubt

The Head of the Table vs. the People's Champion. The Tribal Chief vs. the Brahma Bull. Roman Reigns vs. The Rock. However it gets drawn up, a familial clash of the Anoa'is has been the marquee dream match for WWE for over two years now. When Reigns was first being christened as WWE's next top guy, there was always the suggestion that Rock would return for one final match to put his cousin over, but steam on the dream bout only truly gained momentum in Fall 2020. That's when Reigns underwent a dramatic character shift, turning heel for the first time in his singles career and championing himself as the leader of his historic wrestling family.

Reigns's current monicker gives way for a natural feud with The Rock. After ten years away from the ring, Rock's motivation to have one more match is to prove himself as the true head of the Anoa'i table. The deadline for WWE to make that potential WWE WrestleMania 39 main event official is just over one week away, and a new report casts doubt on it actually happening.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Rock does not feel that he has enough time to get in in-ring shape for WWE WrestleMania 39 but is leaving the door open for a match down the line. The report adds that Rock turning down the Reigns match is not official, as it is possible that this is a red herring. The Rock is currently relaunching the XFL.

Rock's WWE WrestleMania 39 status will be cemented within the next eight days. There is a possibility that he could show up as soon as this Monday on Raw is XXX, as a multi-generational "acknowledgement ceremony" for Reigns is scheduled for that broadcast. Even if he's not at the red brand's anniversary show, he could be referenced during the Anoa'i segment.

The ultimate deadline is WWE Royal Rumble. With Reigns currently holding both of WWE's world titles, his WWE WrestleMania 39 opponent will need to win the men's Royal Rumble match in order to earn the right to face him at the showcase of the immortals. Cody Rhodes remains the odds-on favorite, but Rock and Sami Zayn are not far behind.

