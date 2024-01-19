Hiroshi Tanahashi Expresses Gratitude to Kazuchika Okada Ahead of His NJPW Departure

Reports surfaced weeks ago that NJPW's top star Kazuchika Okada would be entering free agency at the end of January. Late last night NJPW dropped the news that once Okada's contract is up he will be departing the company. This shocked fans online who are unsure about the future of Puro wrestling in Japan with the loss of someone of Okada's status. In recent months, Will Ospreay has announced his departure after signing a contract with AEW at AEW Full Gear. Tama Tonga, the current NEVER Openweight Champion revealed that he would be leaving imminently as well during his post-match comments at Wrestle Kingdom 18. He cited being closer to his family as the reason for his departure.

The newly appointed NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi, who is also one of Okada's greatest rivals, attempted to alleviate concerns from fans, hoping Okada will "spread his wings to the world." Noting that he feels Okada has done enough in New Japan. "I can only express my gratitude in the sense that I have contributed to New Japan for the past 12 years," Tanahashi said in an interview with Tokyo Sports. "Speaking personally, I would have liked to have seen more matches with the new generation (Shota Umino, Ren Narita, Yota Tsuji, and Yuya Uemura).... However, if I feel for Okada, I know that he has done enough in New Japan. I hope he will spread his wings to the world. If he is going overseas with what he has achieved at the top in New Japan, I hope that he will show (them) Kazuchika Okada. It's the same feeling I had with Nakamura. I am very proud of him."

He also commended the dojo talent that will now have an opportunity to rise to the occasion, similarly to how Jay White and Ospreay were left to fill the Kenny Omega-sized hole in NJPW in 2019. "I think things will get interesting from now on. We have an abundance of talent right now, and there are a lot of young fighters in the dojo. When the rain stops, there will be a rainbow. Who will light up the future of New Japan when the rain of money stops falling?"

Okada joined New Japan in 2007, spending nearly two decades with the company. He is a four-time G1 Climax winner, the wrestler with the second most wins behind Masahiro Chono who has five. He's headlined Wrestle Kingdom eight times, is a seven-time singles champion and the current NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champion with Tomohiro Ishii and Tanahashi. Though both WWE and AEW are making bids to get the decorated star, reports state it's simply still too early to tell where Okada will sign. He most recently mended bridges with TNA, competing during the Hard To Kill fall-out event, Snake Eyes. Though his contract officially expires January 31, Okada is scheduled for three dates in February for the New Beginning series.