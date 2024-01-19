WWE's Seth Rollins Reportedly Sustained Significant Injury, Will Addresses Health Status on Raw

Seth Rollins had a stellar 2023 and single-handedly raised the stature of the World Heavyweight Championship with every win along the way. Things have been building to an epic confrontation with CM Punk, but a new report from Fightful Select reveals that Rollins experienced a significant injury on this week's Monday Night Raw. According to the report, Rollins had initially said he didn't think the injury was an ACL tear, and the good news is that it reportedly isn't. Unfortunately, he did reportedly sustain a torn MCL and a partially torn meniscus, and Rollins will address his health on next week's Monday Night Raw.

After heading backstage, Rollins evidently told people that he didn't think the injury was an ACL tear, and that sounded right to a WWE higher-up, who said: "Considering he's powerbombed a 300-pound man on a torn ACL, we think he understands what that might feel like."

It's great that it isn't a torn ACL, as that would greatly extend Rollins' recovery time. It isn't known yet if the torn MCL and partially torn meniscus will require surgery, though the hope is that he can avoid it. Several in WWE emphasized Rollins' toughness and resolve throughout the match and afterward, and there's no doubt that if Rollins can make a match with Punk (or any opponent) happen at WrestleMania 40, he absolutely will.

We wish Rollins all the best, and if he is injured, we wish him a speedy recovery. Everyone will learn more on Monday when he addresses his health during the show. There's always the possibility that Punk gets involved in that too, especially if it's believed that Rollins will still be able to compete at WrestleMania.

Up first though is the Royal Rumble, where Punk and a host of others will compete for a chance to challenge for a WWE Championship. Punk and Rollins have already had a war of words in the ring, and if Punk does win the match, he could very well challenge Rollins for the Title. You can find the current card for the Rumble below.

Royal Rumble 2024

Men's Royal Rumble Match: Cody Rhodes vs CM Punk vs Shinsuke Nakamura vs Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre vs TBD.

Women's Royal Rumble Match: Bayley vs Becky Lynch vs Nia Jax vs Bianca Belair vs TBD.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs AJ Styles vs Randy Orton vs LA Knight

United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (C) vs Kevin Owens

