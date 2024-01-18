Young Bucks Shake Up Their Social Media Accounts Following AEW Dynamite

The Young Bucks made a surprising return on AEW Dynamite last week where they confronted Sting who was about to name his final opponent for AEW Revolution in March. Reports later revealed that Sting personally requested his final match be against Matt and Nick Jackson because he enjoyed their match at the inaugural Forbidden Door event. Following their return, Renee Paquette caught up with the Jacksons on this week's AEW Dynamite to inquire about their recent behaviors. Matt asks Paquette if she believes the rumors about them. She keeps quiet and rolls her eyes at them instead.

He then states that at first AEW was about creating an alternative and rebelling against everything the industry says they can't be. But somewhere along the way they have lost the ethos of AEW and Matt attributes that to them beginning to lean on "yesterday's self serving, superficial, cancerous superstars." He doesn't believe that Sting is one of those people and he event admits he believes Sting is a "role model employee." But in order to get back to AEW's early origins, they have to take him down.

Renee Paquette has a sit down interview with the Young Bucks on #AEW Dynamite.



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@ReneePaquette | @youngbucks pic.twitter.com/JzJ9Wr3GUA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 18, 2024

A New Direction for the Young Bucks

Matt and Nick are heavily leaning on everything the internet says about them and has said about them for their 20-year career. Nick mentions that they are Executive Vice Presidents and it's time to take things more seriously, hinting at the "Brawl Out" investigation following AEW All Out 2022 in Chicago and the reaction from the wrestling community. Turns out, they are taking things more seriously. Shortly after AEW Dynamite ended, the decorated tag team changed their Instagram profile pictures and their bios now state "Executive Vice President of AEW."

The last time they appeared on AEW programming it seemed they'd be off television a lot longer than they actually were. Once they lost to Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega at AEW Full Gear, losing their tag team title shot in the process, they threw a big tantrum. They destroyed the ringside area and limped to the back angrily and halted new episodes of Being the Elite. Reports at the time suggested that when they returned they could form a stable of their own. The rumored plans involved Brandon Cutler and potentially Colt Cabana on the heels of them trademarking "Superdick Party," although there is no indication as of yet if that plan is still in place.