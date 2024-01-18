Ash By Elegance (Dana Brooke) Breaks Silence on Toni Storm Comparisons

TNA kicked off 2024 with their first pay-per-view under the TNA rebrand, Hard To Kill, and a few familiar faces popped up during the show. Most notably Nic Nemeth who attacked Moose and ripped his shirt off to reveal a TNA branded t-shirt and Ash By Elegance (WWE's Dana Brooke) who sat ringside for the women's title match between Trinity and Jordynne Grace. Fans were quick to draw comparisons between Ash and AEW's "Timeless" Toni Storm because they both sport that Hollywood glam.

Ash finally broke her silence on the whole ordeal, shutting down accusations of her "copying" Storm. "Relax everyone … it's a hair style… I haven't cut a promo, or step foot in the ring & y'all are hating… lemme tell ya something, I like Toni Storm but respectfully she will never be me & I'll never be her!! But at least you're talking about me," Ash wrote on Twitter.

Ash has been training at Gangrel's CCW training facility and in a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, she stated she wants to "go to the limit" and believes TNA is the perfect place for her to do that. "You're going to see drive and determination and a side of me that people haven't seen. I had mentioned to people before in the locker room, when I was at TNA, 'I was never given the opportunity to show my true potential.' The one match I did where I really felt like I opened up was one of my last matches, the kendo stick match, and a match after that with the champion where I was able to bring out a different side of aggression and passion and things I felt like I was held back from because I was working 90-second matches."

Ash was one of the many WWE Superstars let go in September in what became a mass firing following the WWE-UFC merger. She was with WWE for nearly ten years, wrestling on the NXT brand from 2014-2016. She was called up to the main roster not long after and had become a 14-time WWE 24/7 Champion. Ash is set to compete in her first match since she was let go from WWE at the Orlando TNA tapings this weekend. Stay tuned to Comicbook for updates on TNA.