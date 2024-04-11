Huge Continental Championship Match Made Official for AEW Dynasty

With a few weeks to go until AEW's next pay-per-view event Dynasty, the card is still taking shape. Another match was made official on this week's AEW Dynamite between PAC and The Elite's Kazuchika Okada. The two have been feuding since Okada's debut in AEW and PAC's subsequent return to television. They faced off against one another in a huge trios match at AEW Big Business in March where The Elite came out victorious. From there, Okada came face-to-face with Eddie Kingston for the very first time in his debut singles match since signing with AEW.

That match was for the Continental Championship and Okada came out of it victorious, winning his very first singles title in the promotion. PAC is a former International Champion (formerly the All-Atlantic Championship). He defended the belt across the U.K., Canada and the United States but ended up dropping it to Orange Cassidy who went on a historic run of over 300 days in his first reign.

When Is AEW's Next Pay-Per-View Dynasty?

AEW Dynasty emanates from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis on April 21. According to WrestleTix, Dynasty has sold over 5,500 tickets. So far, the AEW Dynasty card includes a dream match between Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay as they battle to see who the best wrestler in the world really is. Swerve Strickland once again challenges Samoa Joe for the World Championship, and this time he doesn't have Hangman Page in his way. The tag team tournament final will take place which sees legendary rivals and two-time AEW tag team champions FTR facing off against AEW's EVP's, the Young Bucks.

"Timeless" Toni Storm puts the women's championship on the line against Thunder Rosa who has made it clear she's reclaiming her spot at the top of the division -- something stolen from her when she got injured. Storm and Rosa have a very decorated history together as former tag team partners and Storm is the one who became the interim women's champion when Rosa was forced to relinquish. The other women's title match on the card is Julia Hart and Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship in a House Rules Match while Adam Copeland, Kingston and Mark Briscoe team against The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews).

Tickets for AEW Dynasty are currently available for purchase through Ticketmaster.