Hulk Hogan and Jamie Foxx Think SmackDown’s Tag Division Needs Work

Now that Hulk Hogan had been re-activated by WWE, the wrestling icon has a gripe he’d like to share about some of SmackDown’s creative decisions. And his opinions are apparently shared by movie Jamie Foxx.

For whatever reason, Hogan and Foxx were together on Tuesday, and look to have had a discussion on the state of SmackDown’s tag team division. Per Hogan, he and Foxx think the game of hot potato for the Tag Team Championships has gone on long enough, and WWE needs them to restore stability to the division.

“Me and Jamie are really tired of all the back and forth crap with the titles,from Shane/Miz connection,the Bar,the USOS,NXT teams,etc. The Fox/HollyWood-Real East/West connection is coming to take the Raw and Smackdown tag team titles brother HH,” tweeted Hogan.

Me and Jamie are really tired of all the back and forth crap with the titles,from Shane/Miz connection,the Bar,the USOS,NXT teams,etc. The Fox/HollyWood-Real East/West connection is coming to take the Raw and Smackdown tag team titles brother HH pic.twitter.com/TKOBWv4I3z — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) February 20, 2019

Hogan fantasy booking himself is hardly a rare occurrence. But criticizing WWE’s product, with a celebrity endorsement, is certainly novel even for Hogan.

Hogan made his return to WWE television in January to eulogize the late Mean Gene Okerlund. Before that night, Hogan appeared at the Saudi Arabian Crown Jewel, but before that, Hogan had been banished by WWE since 2015. After being secretly recorded using racial slurs, WWE effectively excommunicated Hogan by removing him from their Hall of Fame. Hogan was reinstated last summer, and appeared at the Extreme Rules venue to formally apologize to the WWE locker room for his mistake.

That apology was met with mixed reviews with Titus O’Neil and The New Day publicly stating their opposition to Hogan’s speech.

But in an interview with Bill Apter, Hogan defended his apology/

“A lot of people accepted my apology. And a lot of people heard what they wanted to hear and a lot of the narrative that came out of the meeting was on point. A lot of the narrative was really different. I was surprised to hear some people interpreted what I said that I was just sorry I got caught on camera, or whatever they interpreted, but I never said that,” Hogan explained.

“I just hope the brotherhood can get back to the way it was. Outside the ring, you’re supposed to protect your brother. In this case, it’s a situation where 75, 80, 90 percent of the wrestlers are protecting me and they’re giving me another chance to move forward. There’s just a few wrestlers that kinda like don’t understand the bond and the brotherhood of wrestling. If someone makes a mistake, you need to forgive them and move on and try to let them prove themselves,” he said.

