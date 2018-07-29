Hulk Hogan Reinstated Into WWE Hall of Fame

After being excommunicated three years ago for the use of racial slurs, WWE has decided to welcome back their fallen archangel Hulk Hogan.

WWE announced on Sunday that Hogan has been reinstated into the Hall of Fame. This announcement came on the heels of Hogan being spotted in Pittsburgh, PA over the weekend leading some to think he’s set to appear at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

STAMFORD, Conn. — After a three-year suspension, Hulk Hogan has been reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame. This second chance follows Hogan’s numerous public apologies and volunteering to work with young people, where he is helping them learn from his mistake. These efforts led to a recent induction into the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame.

Hogan’s reinstatement has understandably collected a wide variety of opinion. The New Day issued the following statement on the matter.

To the WWE Universe and whoever else it may concern: This will be the only statement we will make regarding Hogan’s reinstatement into WWE’s Hall of Fame. We do not wish to spend the energy debating the point, because between our kids, our external ventures, and this job, our energy is spread thin enough already, lol. We are only writing this simply to provide an answer to the many who have bombarded us with questions on where we stand on the issue. We preface this statement by emphasizing that this is our own opinion and may not necessarily reflect the opinion of anyone else affected. How do we feel? Indifferent. We are not happy, or sad, angry or resentful. Who WWE puts into the HOF is totally and completely up to the company and from a career standpoint, there is no argument on whether or not Hogan should have his place. We have no problem with his re-induction in the slightest degree. It is impossible to even begin to mention the history and evolution of the business without mentioning his name and accolades. On a personal level, when someone makes racist and hateful comments about any race or group of people, especially to the degree that Hogan made about our people, we find it difficult to simply forget, regardless of how long ago it was, or the situation in which those comments were made. But we also do not respond with more feelings of hate. Instead, we just do not associate with the people who convey or have conveyed this negative and hurtful mindset. This instance will be no different. Perhaps if we see him make a genuine effort to change, then maybe our opinion will change with him. Time will tell. Through the course of our lives, people have used racist comments towards us and it doesn’t feel good. But if we stopped moving forward every time we were met with prejudicial hatred, then we would have never achieved our current accomplishments. We know we are worth it, we know our kids are worth it, and most importantly, we know that

people that look like us are worth it and always have been. There isn’t a person on this planet who will be ever be able to say anything to make us think otherwise because we believe in ourselves as a people and don’t need anyones approval on that, regardless of who they are. Having said that, his reinstatement won’t change anything for us. It will have zero effect on our ability to perform or the level of effort we will put into doing what we love to do, and that is: To deliver an entertaining product each week for our fan base. Sincerely, – The New Day “Never trade your authenticity for approval.”

WWE Hall of Famer, Jerry Lawler shard a different perspective, one that attempted to assuage any drama.

“I’m not shocked at all. I was shocked while he wasn’t in the WWE Hall of Fame,” Jerry replied. “I think the whole thing was kinda blown out of proportion. I’ve known Hulk Hogan his entire career and, for the claims about him being a racist, there was absolutely not one ounce of truth to that at all,” he said.

Lawler expanded in saying that Hogan’s three-year ban was the result of an ambitious movement towards political correctness.

“I just thought it was an overreaction that he wasn’t in the WWE Hall of Fame. It’s part of how we have to be so politically correct these days. And honestly I think we go too far overboard in being politically correct,” he said.