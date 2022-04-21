Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary Location and Date Reportedly Revealed

✖

One of the biggest and most anticipated events on the Impact Wrestling calendar is undeniably Slammiversary, which has been home to a host of major debuts, returns, and surprises over the years. Not much is known about this year's Slammiversary at the moment, but that might have changed thanks to a new report from Fightful Select. The report states that according to internal schedules, Slammiversary and a set of tapings are currently scheduled for June 19th and 20th in Nashville, TN. They've had several confirmations that those are the plans as of this weekend, and it is set to be announced imminently.

Last year's Slammiversary was the big return of fans to Impact events, and Impact went all out for the occasion. There were a host of new Champions crowned throughout the night, some big returns, and even an appearance by Jay White from New Japan Pro Wrestling, who stuck around for a bit afterwards.

Havoc and Rosemary defeated Fire 'N Flava to become the new Knockouts Tag Team Champions, while The Good Brothers defeated Violent By Design (Joe Doering and Rhino), Rich Swann and Willie Mack, and Fallah Bahh and No Way to become Impact World Tag Team Champions. X-Division Champion Josh Alexander would retain his Title against Chris Bey, Ace Austin, Trey Miguel, and Petey Williams.

Chelsea Green made a surprise return as Matt Cardona's Tag Partner, while a teaser was released for The Drama King Matthew Rehwoldt, who would end up partnering up with Deonna Purrazzo. Speaking of Purrazzo, she would defend her Knockouts Championship against Thunder Rosa, and then Mickie James would make her presence known in Impact after the match. FinJuice also made their return at the event and would take down Madman Fulton and Shera in their first match back.

What is planned for this year's Slammiversary is anyone's guess, but it's sure to be entertaining. Let us know what you would like to see in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!