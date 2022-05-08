Impact Wrestling Star Makes Long Awaited Return at Under Siege

✖

Impact Wrestling's Under Siege event delivered several surprises, including two big returns. The first was Mia Yim, who returned to Impact to face Deonna Purrazzo and help out Taya Valkyrie. The second occurred towards the end of the pay-per-view and heralded the return of a big-time Impact fan favorite. Before Josh Alexander's match with Ishii, Moose came out and hijacked the show, jumping on the microphone for an angry promo. He had threatened to keep the other match from happening when the lights went out, and after the lights came back on it was none other than Sami Callihan standing in the ring, who has been out for a while recovering from a broken ankle, and now he is officially back in the ring for Impact Wrestling.

Moose started this segment off with a promo to the fans and Impact, saying they took him for granted. "Those terrible things made me the greatest World Champion in all of professional wrestling, and how does Impact Wrestling repay me? How does all you people repay me? With disrespect. You see at Bound For Glory after I beat Josh Alexander, Impact Wrestling gave Josh six and a half months to get ready for his rematch against me, the biggest match of his life. And after Rebellion when I lost my Title, Impact only gave me five days to get ready for my rematch," Moose said.

Moose continued, saying "You see the disrespect doesn't end there because at Rebellion I gave this company the best damn match its ever had in its history, easily match of the year, and once again how does Impact Wrestling repay me? I wasn't scheduled to appear tonight. You see that's where the disrespect stops, because as of right now your paper Champion Josh Alexander won't be defending his Title against Ishii because I just hijacked this show. I've done it before, and I'll do it again, so Scott D'Amore, you have 30 seconds to get your ass out here, because I swear to God, I'm going to hop out of this ring, hop over this guard rail, and do terrible things to each and every one of you son of a b****** in this building!"

That's when the lights went out and a video played that said Feature Presentation, and after Moose's picture was destroyed the movie-style trailer displayed Callihan's name. When the lights came back on Callihan was standing in the ring with his baseball bat, and Moose looked shocked. Then Callihan sized Moose up and hit a Cactus Driver on Moose, and afterward he picked up a microphone and said "the Death Machine is back!"

You can find the full results for tonight's Under Siege event below.

Heath and Rhino def. Raj Singh and Shera

Rich Swann def. Laredo Kid and Speedball Mike Bailey

Gisele Shaw def. Madison Rayne

Chris Sabin def. Steve Maclin

AAA Reina de Reinas Championship: Taya Valkyrie (C) def. Deonna Purrazzo

X-Division Championship: Ace Austin (C) def. Trey Miguel

Honor No More def. Bullet Club

Knockouts Championship: Tasha Steelz (C) def. Havoc

Impact World Tag Team Championships: The Briscoes (C) def. Violent by Design

Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (C) def. Ishii

What did you think of Under Siege? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!