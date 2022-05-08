Former WWE Star Returns to Impact Wrestling at Under Siege

✖

A former WWE Superstar has made a surprise return to Impact Wrestling at tonight's Under Siege pay-per-view, giving Deonna Purrazzo her next opponent. After the Purrazzo's match against Taya Valkyrie for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship (which Valkyrie retained), Purrazzo took out her frustrations on Valkyrie and got her locked in a double armbar. At that point, the lights went out and Mia Yim walked out, making her return to Impact Wrestling and immediately getting in the face of Purrazzo in the ring.

They met face to face for a minute and then when Yim went to walk away and check on Valkyrie. Purrazzo was walking out of the ring but then she tried to attack Yim. Yim caught her and knocked her down after delivering some punches and kicks, and then went for a pile driver but Purrazzo managed to get away from her.

Yim celebrated and joined Valkyrie in the corner, and you can bet that this feud is far from over. We were wondering who Purrazzo's next opponent would be after her rematch against Valkyrie, and now that seems pretty locked in. Hopefully, we'll learn more about Yim's return on next week's Impact.

Yim didn't return to the ring immediately after her 30-day non-compete ended with WWE, and part of the reason why the fact that she got married to AEW star Keith Lee. Afterward, Lee would make his AEW debut, and fans have been wondering where Yim would show up next, and now we have our answer.

