Impact Wrestling's Trey Miguel Debuts Marvel Future Foundation Spider-Man Gear at Rebellion

Quite a bit of Championship Gold was on the line during Impact Wrestling's Rebellion pay-per-view, and there were some new Champions coming out of the event. Comic book fans also had some fun reveals, as multiple stars debuted Marvel-inspired gear during the event, including Trey Miguel. Miguel was set to defend his X Division Championship against Ace Austin and Mike Bailey, but he got people buzzing before the match even started thanks to his Future Foundation Spider-Man-themed gear, which looked amazing. You can check out the gear for yourself in his post below.

This version of Spider-Man comes from the brief time Spidey was part of the Fantastic Four, though at that time they were called the Future Foundation. To accompany the new era the team got all-new costumes, which departed from the traditional blue suits and went with a stark white and black costume design. Miguel's gear featured a white jacket with grey accents, and then white pants with black accents with a Spidey-styled design.

Impact Wrestling's Rebellion pay-per-view featured quite the loaded card, including matches for the Impact World Championship, the AA Reina De Reinas Championship, the Knockouts World Championship, the X Division Championship, the Impact World Tag Team Championships, and the Knockouts World Tag Team Championships, and more than likely at least one of the Titles will change hands. You can check out the full card and updated results below.

Impact World Championship: Moose (C) vs Josh Alexander

Taya Valkyrie (C) defeats Deonna Purrazzo

Steve Maclin defeats Jay White and Chris Sabin

Ishii defeats Jonah

Tasha Steelz (C) vs Rosemary

8 Team Elimination Challenge Impact World Tag Team Championships: Violent By Design (C) vs The Good Brothers vs Rich Swann and Willie Mack, Heath and Rhino, and Matt Taven and Mike Bennett

X Division Championship: Ace Austin (C) defeats Trey Miguel and Mike Bailey

Knockouts World Tag Team Championships: The Influence (C) defeats The Inspiration

Eddie Edwards defeats Chris Bey

Rebellion is currently streaming through FITE and PPV.com