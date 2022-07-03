Watch Israel Adesanya's Full Undertaker Entrance From UFC 276

Israel Adesanya arrived at UFC 276 in style on Saturday night, channeling The Undertaker as he slowly walked to the ring to defend his UFC Middleweight Championship. "The Last Stylebender" had "The Deadman's" trademark music, lightning strikes and purple lighting accompanying his entrance as he wore Undertaker's black hat and held his mysterious golden urn. He then proceeded to beat Jared Cannonier via unanimous decision. Check out his full entrance below.

In his post-fight press conference, Adesanya admitted that he felt like Saturday was an "off-night" even with the victory. Even his coach, Eugen Bareman, thought Adesanya wasn't at his best.

"And still, I still f—ed him up," Adesanya said. "It was in the fight, maybe when I couldn't find my power shots, my kicks. ... He was adjusting well. It wasn't just me versus him. It was him versus my team."

Israel Adesanya com a entrada da noite!!!



Ele veio ao octógono com a clássica música de Undertaker #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/w9Cp61kHJW — WrestleBR (@wrestlebr) July 3, 2022

He also addressed the fans booing him inside the T-Mobile Arena — "F— them. They've been here since 3 p.m., they're all drunk, they don't know what real fighting is. I've said this, the greats, they all get to this point...GSP, people would boo him, and I'm like, 'What the f— are you guys watching? You dumb f—s. [Muhammad] Ali, Floyd Mayweather, same thing. You get to this point where, like, you're so great, people just want to see you fall. They just want to see you fall, no matter what. If it's not like a show-out, spectacular performance, then it's like, ah, he's not even that good. But trust, Jared knows I'm a good fighter. He knows I'm a great fighter, and I gave him the same credit as well."

A few blocks away from UFC 276, WWE hosted its annual Money in the Bank pay-per-view inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena. That show's main event saw Theory win the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match after being added in as a last-second competitor. Check out the full results from the show below:

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Liv Morgan wins

Liv Morgan wins United States Championship: Bobby Lashley def. Theory

Bobby Lashley def. Theory Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair def. Carmella

Bianca Belair def. Carmella Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos def. The Street Profits

The Usos def. The Street Profits SmackDown Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey def. Natalya

Ronda Rousey def. Natalya SmackDown Women's Championship: Liv Morgan def. Ronda Rousey

Liv Morgan def. Ronda Rousey Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Theory wins

h/t MMA Fighting