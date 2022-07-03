WWE crowned a new Mr. Money in the Bank on Saturday night at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. But if you expected it to be one of the seven men originally announced for the show, you'd be wrong. Just before the main event began, Adam Pearce arrived on the entrance ramp and announced one more competitor would be added. That wound up being Theory, fresh off losing his United States Championship earlier in the night to Bobby Lashley.

Theory was seemingly knocked out midway through the match by Omos with a double-armed chokeslam, but was back up and climbing the ladder at the end of the match after Riddle took out Seth Rollins with an RKO from the top of the ladder. The two men traded strikes as the briefcase swung around them with Theory eventually knocking off Riddle.

Check out the full results from Money in the Bank below! WWE returns to pay-per-view later this month with SummerSlam on July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN.

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Liv Morgan wins

United States Championship: Bobby Lashley def. Theory

Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair def. Carmella

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos def. The Street Profits

SmackDown Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey def. Natalya

SmackDown Women's Championship: Liv Morgan def. Ronda Rousey

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Theory wins

