Jake Paul Imitates Triple H's Iconic WWE Entrance at Anderson Silva Fight Weigh In

After several matches fell through, Jake Paul will finally return to the ring to take on UFC Legend Anderson Silva later tonight, and during the weigh-in for their fight, Paul brought in some WWE energy. During his weigh-in Paul imitated WWE legend and current head of WWE creative Triple H, recreating Triple H's trademark move of spitting water in the air before a match. Paul went all out for it, and when the video was thrown Triple H's way, he was thrilled, writing "GAME ON!". You can check out Paul's best version of Triple H in the video below.

Paul and Silva will battle at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix Arizona, and the match is scheduled to go eight rounds. In the official announcement, Paul and Silva both spoke highly of the opportunity to take part in this battle.

"Anderson 'The Spider' Silva is the most versatile fighter the world has ever seen," Paul said. "Just a year ago he outclassed boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., and showed the world why he is often referred to as the greatest fighter of all time. Every expert, from MMA to boxing, has said Jake Paul won't fight Anderson Silva. They said Jake Paul is afraid of Anderson Silva, and Jake Paul would lose to Anderson Silva. Well, to all the non-believers – Jake Paul is fighting Anderson Silva. It's an honor to have the opportunity to share the ring with the greatest UFC striker of all time. On Saturday, October 29, I will walk humbly into the ring, touch gloves with a living legend and do my best to exterminate 'The Spider.'"

"I know that in life everything has its purpose," Silva said. "Nothing comes just by chance. So, I thank God for my health, my family and my team for providing me with this opportunity to continue doing the thing that I love the most. I believe this will be the biggest combat event of the year and will truly make history in the sport forever. See you on October 29."

Paul was originally supposed to have his next fight against Tommy Fury, which was the second time that fight was supposed to happen, but once again it fell through. Then Paul was supposed to fight Hasim Rahman Jr, and that fight was scheduled for August 6th, but the fight was canceled due to weight issues regarding Rahman's side. Paul and KSI would then talk about a fight, but KSI would eventually choose to fight Luis Pineda and Swarmz instead of Paul.

