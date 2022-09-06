Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Confirmed, Details Announced

The Problem Child is stepping back in the ring. Following his three victories in 2021, Jake Paul was expected to make a big splash in the ring in 2022, but he ultimately became a victim of timing. His scheduled match against Tommy Fury was cancelled due to travel issues, and replacement opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. would also pull out of the bout after he could not make weight. Eager to box again, Paul then turned his attention to fellow YouTuber turned boxer KSI, who was also looking for an opponent after scheduled opponent Alex Wassabi was medically unable to compete, but KSI opted to fight Luis Pineda and Swarmz instead.

Despite the bad luck with August opponents, Paul now has his next fight set in stone. The undefeated Paul will be taking on UFC legend and current professional boxer Anderson Silva this fall. Paul vs. Silva will go down at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, October 29th. This match will be contested over eight rounds and will be competed at a catchweight of 187 pounds.

"Anderson 'The Spider' Silva is the most versatile fighter the world has ever seen," Paul said of his upcoming adversary. "Just a year ago he outclassed boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., and showed the world why he is often referred to as the greatest fighter of all time. Every expert, from MMA to boxing, has said Jake Paul won't fight Anderson Silva. They said Jake Paul is afraid of Anderson Silva, and Jake Paul would lose to Anderson Silva. Well, to all the non-believers – Jake Paul is fighting Anderson Silva. It's an honor to have the opportunity to share the ring with the greatest UFC striker of all time. On Saturday, October 29, I will walk humbly into the ring, touch gloves with a living legend and do my best to exterminate 'The Spider.'"

"I know that in life everything has its purpose," Silva said. "Nothing comes just by chance. So, I thank God for my health, my family and my team for providing me with this opportunity to continue doing the thing that I love the most. I believe this will be the biggest combat event of the year and will truly make history in the sport forever. See you on October 29."

Paul and Silva meet face-to-face on Monday, September 12th and Tuesday, September 13th at consecutive press events. Tickets for the fight go on sale Wednesday, September 14th at 1 PM ET.