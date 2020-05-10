Jeff Hardy Has An Idea For Another WWE Cinematic Masterpiece

Jeff Hardy made his return to WWE on Friday night during SmackDown. A brief interview with Renee Young turned into a brawl with Sheamus which Hardy walked out of on top. Hardy will now look ahead to Sunday's Money In The Bank PPV event where he will take on Cesaro. However, according to an interview recently on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, Hardy already has another match in mind down the line: a cinematic contest against Bray Wyatt.

Coming off the successes of the Boneyard Match and Firefly Funhouse matches at WrestleMania, WWE is looking to put together more cinematic-style matches while they are forced to produce shows without a live audience. For Hardy, always someone with a creative mind, this is a great opportunity.

"I just want to have one more good run and maybe become the world champion or Universal Champion. I would love to do something with The Fiend Bray Wyatt. I've got some crazy, cool ideas. Beth helped me with this one, what if there was something like the Twilight Zone because back when we did The Hardy Show, we had this thing called the 'Wilight Zone' sort of like a spoof Twilight Zone. What if he beat me and put me under the ring and all of sudden I'm in the Fun House but I'm in a black and white TV then all of a sudden like the Twilight Zone. Then Beth was like what if it was the Flylight Zone? We can do it like you're trying to get out of the black and white TV. I'm just crazy about crazy creativity like that just throwing out a pitch and seeing if it sticks."

Hardy went on to discuss the Boneyard match in particular and why he thinks cinematic matches can be so useful right now.

"That cinematic stuff can now be really useful," he explained. "You can get to all of these cool places to film stuff like that when you're not in front of a crowd. Man, I would love that. I was on my Motocross track, and I had his vision of like, 'what if there was some kind of Motocross Match like there's a ring set up in the middle of it, there's all this stuff around it and there's a race going on at the same time.' You get all these crazy, nutty ideas. That's the beauty of pro wrestling, anything is possible. To see that is an honor because all that Deletion stuff, I'm so proud of all that. It was so fun. That first one, it was like six people moving lights, doing our spots and doing our matches. It's very fulfilling when you do stuff like that and it takes off worldwide."

[H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcript.]

