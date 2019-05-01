Jeff Hardy Says He’ll Be Out From WWE Six to Nine Months With Knee Injury

Jeff Hardy announced on SmackDown Live this week that, because of his recent injury, he and Matt Hardy would have to relinquish their newly-won SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Unfortunately for fans of the former world champion, the bad news doesn’t end there. In an interview with WWE.com after the show, Hardy explained that his right knee would cause him to be out of action of a significant amount of time.

“I’m going to be out for six to nine months,” Hardy said. “I’m gonna have my whole right knee repaired, everything in there that’s bad. Hopefully, the first four months go extremely well. It’s a bummer, but I needed a new knee. There’s a lot of wear and tear on it.”

Reports of Hardy dealing with an injury first popped up back on April 20 during a tag match at a live event against The Usos. Hardy claimed both in the interview and on the show that Lars Sullivan’s recent attack was the culprit for his injury. Sullivan once again jumped the Hardys and R-Truth during Tuesday’s episode.

With more than 25 years of wrestling to his name, Hardy has suffered numerous injuries throughout his career. He returned to the WWE alongside Matt at WrestleMania 33, where the pair won the Raw Tag Team Championships in a multi-team ladder match. The pair would amicably split after dropping the titles, and Hardy had to undergo surgery for a torn rotator cuff in September 2017.

He returned to action the night after WrestleMania 34 and kicked off a brief run as United States Champion while by himself on SmackDown Live. Meanwhile, Matt adopted his “Woken” gimmick and aligned himself with Bray Wyatt as “The Deleters of Worlds,” winning the Raw tag titles. After Matt was taken off television to deal with his own injuries, the pair reunited as The Hardy Boyz on SmackDown in February. The pair won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships from The Usos two nights after WrestleMania 35.

