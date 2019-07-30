Jerry Lawler Pays Tribute to Son Brian Christopher on One-Year Anniversary of His Death

Former WWE Superstar Brian Christopher Lawler, better known as Grand Master Sexay for his time in Too Cool, died at the age of 46 back on July 29, 2018. He had been arrested earlier that month for driving under the influence, was found hanging in a cell early that morning and was pronounced dead later that day.

On the one-year anniversary of his passing, his father Jerry “The King” Lawler took to Twitter to pay tribute to his son.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Today was a very tough day. It’s been exactly one year since my son Brian Christopher died. I want to thank everyone who thought about Brian today. We’ll never forget you, Brian. pic.twitter.com/eGHQnzzAuW — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) July 30, 2019

“Today was a very tough day,” the WWE Hall of Famer wrote. “It’s been exactly one year since my son Brian Christopher died. I want to thank everyone who thought about Brian today. We’ll never forget you, Brian.”

In the weeks following Christopher’s death, Lawler would consistently argue that his cause of death was not by suicide.

“Nobody who saw Brian in his last few moments is talking to us,” Lawler said. “But everybody who was in the jail with Brian that day swears — one of the guys he said to me, ‘Mr. Lawler I got $92 to my name, but if I had $9 million I would bet all of it that Brian didn’t hang himself.’ These aren’t any people who have anything to gain by talking to us,” Lawler said on his Dinner With The King podcast. “As a matter of fact, a lot of them are scared and are worried about their own safety after talking to us and telling us some of the things that went on in the jail that day.

“They said he was hanged by shoelaces and there are a couple pictures of Brian’s neck where it’s almost the bruising from what would be a shoelace apparently, and it goes around and it stops on the front of his neck,” he continued. “The bruising stops at what would be the distance of his hand. When you look at a picture of his hand, there’s bruising that looks like the side of his neck going along the inside of Brian’s hand.”

Lawler is set to appear on SmackDown Live on Tuesday night for a segment involving a returning Trish Stratus.