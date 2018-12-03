Jerry Lawler Recalls the Day he Made Vince McMahon Cry

For those that don’t know, Jerry “The King” Lawler is WWE’s resident painter. And one day Lawler thought he’d surprise Vince McMahon with a family portrait, but it was Lawler who was caught off guard.

In an episode of his podcast, Dinner With The King, Lawler told the story of him giving a painting to the WWE boss. But before he could share it with McMahon, Stephanie McMahon predicted Lawler was in for an emotional experience.

“I can’t tell you how many years ago it’s been. I don’t know where I got the idea from, but anyway I did a portrait, a big nice portrait for Vince. It was like a triple portrait, a portrait where Vince was in the middle, on the left of Vince was his son Shane and on the right of Vince was his father Vince, Sr. and so I did this portrait, worked on it a long time. It really turned out great. I had it all framed up and I took it to one of the Monday Night RAWs and I had it all wrapped up and anyway I saw Stephanie and I unwrapped it and she saw it and said, ‘Oh my gosh, Vince is gonna cry,’ and I went, ‘What?’ She said, ‘I’m telling you, he’s gonna cry when he sees that.’ I said, ‘No, no way.’ She said, ‘Mark my words,’” recalled Lawler.

But when it was time to make his presentation, Lawler learned just how accurate Stephanie’s words were.

“Anyway she went out and a little bit later I saw Vince and I said, ‘Vince, I’ve got something I want to give to you, if you’ve got a minute.’ So I had him come into my room there and I opened the portrait up and he immediately looked at it and his hand came up and covered his mouth and he turned away like immediately. His hand came up. He turned away and walked over into a corner and he just stood there for maybe a couple of minutes and then he like slowly came back and looked at the picture again,” he said.

The depiction of the McMahon triumvirate is apparently just as poignant today as it was then.

“I think it brought tears to his eyes. I was shocked and then he hugged me and said how much it meant to him and all that sort of stuff. That was like the one moment that I ever really saw from Vince that kind of emotion. I think it’s still hanging in his office,” said Lawler.

