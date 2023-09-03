Jey Uso Breaks Silence After Returning at WWE Payback

Jey Uso made his surprise return to WWE TV at Payback on Saturday night as Cody Rhodes announced "Main Event Jey" was joining the Monday Night Raw roster. Uso challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and the position of "Tribal Chief" at SummerSlam last month, only for Jimmy Uso to cost him the victory late in the match. Jimmy would explain on the following SmackDown that he did so in order to protect Jey from being corrupted by the position of "Tribal Chief" and become a tyrant like Reigns. Jey responded by nailing everyone in The Bloodline, including Jimmy, with a superkick before announcing he was "quitting" WWE.

Jey posted a TikTok from backstage following the segment, saying "Main Event Jey Uso is in yo city. Matter of fact, I'ma see all y'all on Monday." He made no mention of his quitting claim, but it sounds like he'll have more to say on this week's Monday Night Raw.

Paul Heyman on The Bloodline's Status as a Group

With Jey heading to Raw and Jimmy still wanting nothing to do with The Bloodline, many fans now consider the faction to be dead as it only consists of Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman. "The Wise Man" appeared on The Bump this week and openly mocked that idea.

"Okay, The Bloodline is finished. Let's see who main events WrestleMania 40, do you think it is going to be a Bloodline member? Do you think it won't be Roman Reigns? Do you think The Bloodline is finished? Okay, believe that for yourself, and then we will see where we are when Roman Reigns decides to appear on television," Heyman said.

He then addressed Jimmy's status — "There's still lots for Jimmy. His younger brother Solo is still with us. His younger brother Solo is still within The Bloodline, still the enforcer, still the sergeant in arms, still the one that will impose our will upon people."

"If for nothing else, there's a love of his younger brother, that's something that's quite a lure for Jimmy. If for nothing else, forget about materialistic things, forget about the money and the fame and the prestige and the honor and the relevance of it all — there's the love of his brother Solo," he added.

WWE Payback 2023 Results