Paul Heyman Addresses The Future of The Bloodline

With Jey Uso "gone" from WWE and Jimmy Uso wanting nothing to do with Roman Reigns, many WWE have assumed The Bloodline is no more. But Paul Heyman vehemently disagrees with that sentiment and proclaimed as much during his latest appearance on The Bump. He mocked the very idea, mockingly saying (h/t Sportskeeda), "Okay, The Bloodline is finished. Let's see who main events WrestleMania 40, do you think it is going to be a Bloodline member? Do you think it won't be Roman Reigns? Do you think The Bloodline is finished? Okay, believe that for yourself, and then we will see where we are when Roman Reigns decides to appear on television."

Heyman also addressed Jimmy Uso's return to SmackDown this Friday. He kept things vague about whether or not Uso would be falling back in line or if Reigns' offer to reward him for his actions at SummerSlam still stands.

"There's still lots for Jimmy. His younger brother Solo is still with us. His younger brother Solo is still within The Bloodline, still the enforcer, still the sergeant in arms, still the one that will impose our will upon people," Heyman said.

"If for nothing else, there's a love of his younger brother, that's something that's quite a lure for Jimmy. If for nothing else, forget about materialistic things, forget about the money and the fame and the prestige and the honor and the relevance of it all — there's the love of his brother Solo," added.

What do you think is next for Reigns' faction? Will it ever get back to its peak strength like last year? Tell us your predictions in the comments!

Reigns has not appeared on WWE since Jey's announcement that he was quitting the company. Even though his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign reached three consecutive years this week, he isn't booked to defend his title at Payback.