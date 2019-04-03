The Usos Reportedly Sign New WWE Contracts

It looks like Jimmy and Jey Uso will be sticking around with the WWE for a while. After a few months of speculation that the reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions would not re-sign with the company when their contracts expired, PWInsider‘s Mike Johnson reported on Wednesday that the pair had signed new deals with the company several weeks prior.

“The duo’s WWE deals were set to expire at the end of the month,” Johnson wrote. “We are told the brothers signed a new deal several weeks back.”

Back in early February Fightful‘s Sean Ross Sapp reported that WWE officials were concerned that the pair, who first signed with the WWE as developmental wrestlers back in 2009, might not re-sign and look at other companies for a better opportunity.

On SmackDown Live this week Alexa Bliss announced that, after the brothers opted to forfeit during their gauntlet match against Xavier Woods and Big E a week prior, the pair would have to defend their titles in a fatal four-way at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday. The two will take on Aleister Black and Ricochet, The Bar and Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev.

Since joining the WWE the pair have been tag team champions six times. They currently hold the records for most cumulative days (374 as of Wednesday) and number of reigns (four) with the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, titles that were introduced back in 2016 when the brand split was reinstated.

After dropping the titles to The Bludgeon Brothers at WrestleMania 34, the pair finally got the titles back in February by beating The Miz and Shane McMahon at Elimination Chamber. Their successful title defense in a rematch at Fastlane caused McMahon to turn heel on Miz, leading to their upcoming Falls Count Anywhere match at WrestleMania this weekend.

As of Wednesday afternoon, WrestleMania 35 has 15 matches booked for Sunday’s show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. On SmackDown Live on Tuesday it was confirmed that the Cruiserweight Championship match between Buddy Murphy and Tony Nese and the two battle royal matches will both take place on the pre-show, cutting the main show’s match count down to 12.

The show’s top match include a “Winner Take All” main event between Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins, WWE Champion Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston, Triple H vs. Batista in a No Holds Barred match and Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre.

