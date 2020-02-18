Rumor: John Cena Engaged to Girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh

John Cena has kept his relationship with Shay Shariatzadeh fairly private ever since the two started dating, but on Monday speculation started popping up online that the 16-time WWE world champion had recently gotten engaged. A wrestling fan told Wrestling Inc. over the weekend that Cena and Shariatzadeh were in San Diego’s Belmont Park over the weekend, and that Shay was wearing a noticeably large diamond ring on her finger. Fans then found a photo of Cena posted by Instagram user @kotm622, which showed her ring the background of a photo.

Neither Cena nor Shariatzadeh have confirmed the engagement as of this writing.

View this post on Instagram Ran into this guy at Belmont Park #johncena A post shared by Daniel Dunbar (@kotm622) on Feb 17, 2020 at 1:35pm PST

But once the photo started getting spread around fans tried to look for clues on Cena’s social media posts. It turns out the The Suicide Squad star might have dropped a couple of hints over the weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on Feb 15, 2020 at 9:24am PST

The couple were first spotted in public in March 2019, then made their red carpet debut for Cena’s family comedy Playing With Fire in October.

“It’s a wonderful day for a movie premiere and I got a beautiful date,” Cena said at the time. “What’s truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I’m involved in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special.”

Cena was previously married to Elizabeth Huberdeau from 2009-12. Shortly after that he started a relationship with Nikki Bella, which culminated in the two getting engaged at WrestleMania 33 in 2017. However the pair announced they had called off engagement just one month before they were supposed to get married. Bella has since gotten engaged to Artem Chigvintsev and is currently pregnant with her first child.

WWE announced last week that Cena will return to WWE television on the Feb. 28 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Cena has already confirmed that he’ll be at WrestleMania 36 (the city he calls home) in April, but rumors have already popped up that he’ll be wrestling on the show. So far the three opponents he’s been tied to are Bill Goldberg, Bray Wyatt and Elias.