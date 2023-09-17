Report: John Cena and Roman Reigns Both Booked for Upcoming WWE Pay-Per-View

WWE's upcoming Crown Jewel pay-per-view on Nov. 4 looks to have a star-studded lineup as both Roman Reigns and John Cena are expected to be on the show. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported this week that Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for the first time since SummerSlam at the show. This was followed by the official Riyadh Season Twitter account (a popular event in Saudi Arabia) mentioned Cena while advertising Crown Jewel. This will mark the first time the two have been on the same show since WrestleMania 39 this past April in Los Angeles. Cena had his second match since his WWE return after this week's SmackDown, taking part in a dark match alongside AJ Styles in a win over Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

Reigns is rumored to be defending his title against Styles at the show, but it's unclear what Cena will be up to. Who do you want to see the 16-time world champion take on? Tell us down in the comments!

إطلاق فيديو موسم الرياض بهويته الجديدة 2023

تجارب وفعاليات ترفيهية عالمية للحظات استثنائية#RiyadhSeason#BigTime pic.twitter.com/1hyRhq4wKF — موسم الرياض | Riyadh Season (@RiyadhSeason) September 16, 2023

The Rock Says a Match With Roman Reigns Was Originally Booked for WrestleMania 39

Dwayne Johnson broke major news on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week, confirming that he was in talks with WWE for a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 this past April. The plans were never finalized and Reigns would eventually take on Cody Rhodes and defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Johnson made a surprise appearance on this week's SmackDown and interacted with Austin Theory and Cena.

"The Rock headlining WrestleMania with Roman Reigns, SoFi Stadium, that was locked. We were doing it," Johnson said. "In the beginning of 2022, (WWE CEO) Nick Khan was very instrumental in bringing Vince and I together. We all flew to LA. We met. We sat. We broke out the Teremana, and about an hour later we started talking about the potential of what this match could be. Myself and Roman Reigns headlining WrestleMania at SoFi. We shook hands and we hugged right there and said, 'Let's do this.'"

"The north star thought was let's not do something good, let's not do something great, let's do something unprecedented. A match? Great. Roman's an incredible athlete. He's going to be on Mount Rushmore. The bigger thought was what can we do for the fans where WrestleMania isn't the end of something, it's actually the beginning of something bigger. We got really, really close but we couldn't actually nail what that thing was," he added.

WWE Pay-Per-View Schedule for The Rest of 2023

WWE has just three pay-per-views booked for the rest of 2023 — Fastlane at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis (Oct. 7), Crown Jewel on Nov. 4 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (location TBA), and Survivor Series on Nov. 25 at the Allstate Arena outside of Chicago.