John Cena Closes Out SmackDown, WWE Teases Solo Sikoa vs Cena

While The Rock got things started on tonight's WWE SmackDown, John Cena was up to close things out with an appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect. As expected, Waller was complimentary of Cena while also weaving in a host of shots at the beloved superstar, and he kept cutting Cena off before he could start talking. The segment was then interrupted by Jimmy Uso, which led to Solo Sikoa getting involved and teasing a possible feud between Sikoa and Cena. Then things got wilder, as AJ Styles came in to make the save. Fans got a Five Knuckle Shuffle and almost saw an Attitude Adjustment on Jimmy, but Sikoa saved him, and it seems we'll see more of this feud in future episodes.

Waller started to introduce Cena, calling him the G.O.A.T. before saying "Despite the fact that he's headlined WrestleMania, starred in Hollywood blockbuster after Hollywood blockbuster, his star is fading quicker than his hairline. Don't worry, because his rise back to the top starts tonight, courtesy of the Grayson Waller rub. Ladies and gentlemen, John Cena!"

Cena got a huge reaction from the fans, with the crowd chanting for him as he made his way down to the ring. Waller quickly started in on Cena, saying it must be an honor to be on the Grayson Waller Effect. Then Waller said when he talks to grownups he takes his hat off like his mother taught him, which got a smile from Cena. Waller said, "I watched Payback, as a host, I think you need some help kid. I think you need some advice. You're out there stealing the spotlight. You need to be more like Grayson Waller. You know, just sit back and let the stars shine."

Cena started to speak and then was cut off by Waller. "You couldn't help yourself, could you? At Payback, you got back in the ring, but not as a competitor, no, as a special guest referee," Waller said. "And then you have the audacity to come out here and lie to these people. He's lying to you. John, you don't want to be an in-ring competitor anymore. The truth hurts right? And there's no doubt that you're the greatest of all time...but there's also no doubt that you're not even close to being the greatest right now lad."

"In fact, you haven't been the same since WrestleMania, when my boy Austin Theory, who just beat The Rock, beat you," Waller said. Cena then took off his shirt after getting repeatedly cut off, but as he started to talk, he was cut off one more time by Jimmy Uso's music. Cena hadn't had a chance to actually talk yet, and then Jimmy hit the ring to take more shots at Cena.

"Kangaroo Jack over here, you actually got a point, my dude," Jimmy said. "Nobody wants you here John, nobody. Everybody came to see me, Jimmy Uso!" Cena chants broke out again, and Jimmy said "Yeah they love you here. Check this out Uce. You try and embarrass me again like you did two weeks ago. Do it John, but if you aren't about to do anything get the hell out of my ring." Jimmy was then cut off by Solo Sikoa, who had said he would handle this earlier in the night, despite Paul Heyman saying there wasn't an order from Roman Reigns to do so.

Sikoa got in Cena's face as Jimmy kept talking, and then Sikoa threatened Jimmy with the Samoan Spike before hitting Cena with a superkick to the jaw. Jimmy went for a handshake but Sikoa turned away and started attacking Cena. Jimmy joined in but then AJ Styles came out and started helping Cena. Eventually, Cena hit the Five Knuckle Shuffle on Jimmy and set up Jimmy for an Attitude Adjustment, but Sikoa saved Jimmy from it. Cena thanked Styles in the ring, and the four would go on to have a match in front of the crowd after the show went off-air.

What did you think about the segment and Cena's latest return? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!