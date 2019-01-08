Watch: John Cena Gives Hard Sell for WWE’s 205 Live

Barring a serious lifestyle change John Cena will never be trim enough to land in 205 Live. However even though we’ll never see Cena as a Cruiserweight, he thinks that we should all pay more attention to 205 Live.

During a cameo on Jack Gallagher’s Twitter video, Cena gave a sincere pitch on what 205 Live and its Superstars are not to be missed.

“Ok. You have to remember, I’m a bit of a dinosaur, I’m a little bit long in the tooth, I’m a bit of veteran, I’m a bit seasoned, I’m a bit experienced – so I hope this isn’t taking away cool factor points from 205 Live, but I think it’s incredible,” said Cena.

To Cena, he thinks WWE’s Cruiserweight show is proof that boundaries can be transcended with the combination of dedication and talent.

“This is what I like the most about 205 Live. For the longest time, it was always thought that you had to be a certain build or a certain type of personality to make any sort of impact. What I love about 205 Live is, all you guys are given a chance. You’re given a chance to break that stereotype. And it’s working. It took a while for (fans) to start paying attention, so I want to say shame on you because these guys bust their butts every week. But now you guys have come around, so we’re all cool and once again, I’m like the old guy saying it’s cool, so by me saying it’s cool, does that make it not cool?”

Cena says he likes to work with the 205 guys backstage and feels like they are doing important work — not just for WWE but for professional wrestling.

“205 Live is excellent because it gives people a chance. People that actually care about sports entertainment. And I talk to these guys a lot when I’m here and I watch all the matches all the time when I’m here and I want it to succeed because I don’t feel this company or sports entertainment at all should be chained to a certain look, to a certain style – it should cater to what (fans) want. And the cool thing is, you guys want to see them. And you don’t want to see me…”