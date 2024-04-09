WWE: John Cena Returns to In-Ring Action After Surprise WrestleMania Appearance

One of the most beloved WWE Superstars of all time is back for one more run in the ring. John Cena, who recently transitioned to a successful career in Hollywood, last took part in a match back in November at Crown Jewel. Cena lost to Bloodline enforcer Solo Sikoa, and it seemed as though his wrestling career might really be coming to an end. The end is certainly closer than the beginning, but Cena isn't done just yet.

John Cena made a surprise appearance during the WrestleMania XL Main Event on Sunday night, helping to defend eventual Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes from Solo Sikoa, Roman Reigns, and the Bloodline. On Monday night, Cena walked down to the ring again, this time to take part in an actual match.

Cena's in-ring return came as part of a six-man tag team match, where he fought alongside new WWE Raw Tag Team Champions R-Truth and The Miz against the Judgement Day. The trio, who were clearly fired up to be working together, all simultaneously delivered Cena's signature moves against the Judgement Day to give themselves a victory.

Earlier in the day, Cena appeared on a live episode of The Pat McAfee Show to talk about his future with WWE. The man widely considered one of the greatest to ever do it said that he wants to make one more run in the ring before hanging it up for good.

"I'm crossing my fingers, and toes, and my heart, that maybe – maybe just maybe – I can tell the Hollywood World to pump the brakes for a while and come back to my family for one last run," Cena said on the Pat McAfee Show the morning after WrestleMania.

"I hope, I don't know. I hope, I'm trying, we'll see what happens," he added. Cena also joked that his record in a WWE ring the last three years hasn't been stellar, to which McAfee quipped that they should send The Miz in as a "slumpbuster."

While McAfee's joke about The Miz drew a laugh from the crowd, it appears to have had more truth than folks expected. Cena and Miz worked together in his return match on Monday, but that could eventually lead to a one-on-one feud.