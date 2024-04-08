WWE WrestleMania 40: Fans Stunned by John Cena's Return
John Cena's surprise comeback at WrestleMania 40 has left fans speechless.
WrestleMania 40 has been fit to bursting with several surprises, but the main event has definitely had the biggest of both nights. Thanks to Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins losing their match against The Rock and Roman Reigns, the American Nightmare had to fight for the championship during a "Bloodlines' Rules" match. To aid Rhodes in fighting back the Bloodline, John Cena made a surprise return to the ring and professional wrestling fans couldn't be more shocked by his return.
John Cena is one of the biggest professional wrestlers to make the leap from professional wrestling into the world of Hollywood, taking on projects such as Peacemaker, The Suicide Squad, Argyle, and the Fast And Furious franchise. Cena has taken the opportunity to return to the squared circle in past events, but John having a role at this year's WrestleMania was something many didn't see coming. Thanks to Cena's influence, Rhodes was able to eventually claim victory, end Roman Reigns' streak, and become the new champion.
JOHN CENA SHOWS UP TO HELP CODY RHODES pic.twitter.com/cGcTzJZ4F7— Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) April 8, 2024
WrestleMania Night 2:
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Cody Rhodes
World Heavyweight Championship Match: Drew McIntyre def. Seth "Freakin" Rollins (Damian Priest Cash-In)
WWE Women's Championship Match: Iyo Sky (C) vs. Bayley
United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (C) def. Kevin Owens and Randy Orton
LA Knight def. AJ Styles
6 Man Tag Team Match: Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits def. The Final Testament
We're Back
John Cena & The Rock in the same ring again…
WE ARE SO BACK. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/VbUVG21Ne8— Sancheezzzy (@Scoby20) April 8, 2024
Alert! Alert!
JOHN CENA IS HERE 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨#WrestleManiaApril 8, 2024
Who Saw This Coming?
THE ROCK AND JOHN CENA FACE TO FACE! WOOOOOOW.#Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/ExrRMAERk2— (🦥) (@deonteddj) April 8, 2024
Save Made
Solo Sikoa was next person to attack Cody Rhodes. However, JOHN CENA has made the save! #WWE #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/qXZsWYe1Bd— NoDQ.com: WWE and AEW news (@nodqdotcom) April 8, 2024
Madness
JOHN CENA HAS ARRIVED.
THIS IS CRAZYYYY. pic.twitter.com/eP440dYxQk— Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) April 8, 2024
It's Endgame
JOHN CENA IS HERE FNMKJLDSNKJFDSJNF
IT'S REALLY AVENGERS ENDGAME OH MY FUCKING GOD pic.twitter.com/1XwcvnnbTR— Big Boss 🇵🇸 (@LordBalvin) April 8, 2024
Greatest Five Minutes in Wrestling History?
The greatest 5 minutes in WWE history. Possibly WrestleMania history. John Cena, Undertaker, Solo Sikoa, Seth Rollins and The Rock #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/TvQGhNSBN7— FAR (@FAR5222) April 8, 2024
A Wild Night
ROMAN REIGNS, JOHN CENA, THE ROCK, UNDERTAKER
CODY RHODES WINS THE WWE CHAMPIONSHIP #WrestleManiapic.twitter.com/l2ddQOBPt2— Russ' TD ⚡ (@RussFcb) April 8, 2024