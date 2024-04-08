WWE WrestleMania 40: Fans Stunned by John Cena's Return

WrestleMania 40 has been fit to bursting with several surprises, but the main event has definitely had the biggest of both nights. Thanks to Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins losing their match against The Rock and Roman Reigns, the American Nightmare had to fight for the championship during a "Bloodlines' Rules" match. To aid Rhodes in fighting back the Bloodline, John Cena made a surprise return to the ring and professional wrestling fans couldn't be more shocked by his return.

John Cena is one of the biggest professional wrestlers to make the leap from professional wrestling into the world of Hollywood, taking on projects such as Peacemaker, The Suicide Squad, Argyle, and the Fast And Furious franchise. Cena has taken the opportunity to return to the squared circle in past events, but John having a role at this year's WrestleMania was something many didn't see coming. Thanks to Cena's influence, Rhodes was able to eventually claim victory, end Roman Reigns' streak, and become the new champion.

JOHN CENA SHOWS UP TO HELP CODY RHODES pic.twitter.com/cGcTzJZ4F7 — Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) April 8, 2024

WrestleMania Night 2:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Cody Rhodes

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Drew McIntyre def. Seth "Freakin" Rollins (Damian Priest Cash-In)

WWE Women's Championship Match: Iyo Sky (C) vs. Bayley

United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (C) def. Kevin Owens and Randy Orton

LA Knight def. AJ Styles

6 Man Tag Team Match: Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits def. The Final Testament