WWE Draft 2024 Dates Announced

WWE has announced the dates for the WWE Draft 2024 during the Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania 40! WWE WrestleMania 40 was the biggest premium live event for the company in many years, and its results continue to shock wave throughout the rest of the company. As WWE heads into new seasons of its programs later this year, it is also getting ready to have a massive shake up of its rosters for both the Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown brands. Because it's time for the next WWE Draft where we'll see WWE Superstars making big moves.

During the Monday Night Raw after WWE WrestleMania, it was officially announced that the WWE Draft this year would be taking place on April 26th with Night 1 on Friday Night SmackDown. Night 2 will then follow on Monday Night Raw on April 29th. It's yet to be announced which WWE Superstars will be eligible for this upcoming WWE Draft, but it already has been confirmed that it will also involve NXT due to it being announced that NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov being slated for the shake up.

BREAKING NEWS: As just revealed by @MichaelCole on #RawAfterMania, the #WWEDraft returns this month!



APRIL 26 – NIGHT 1 on #SmackDown

APRIL 29 – NIGHT 2 on #WWERaw — WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2024

WWE WrestleMania 40 Match Card and Results

In terms of everything that went down during WWE WrestleMania 40 this year, the match card and results for Nights 1 and 2 break down as such.

Night 1

WWE Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley def. Becky Lynch

Jey Uso def. Jimmy Uso

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi def. Damage CTRL

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn def. Gunther

Night 2

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Cody Rhodes def. Roman Reigns

WWE Women's Championship: Bayley def. IYO SKY

