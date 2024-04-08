Cody Rhodes Gives a Shoutout To MJF After Winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Cody Rhodes had a bit of a rough start following he and Seth Rollins' huge loss at WrestleMania night one. The Rock and Roman Reigns came out of that brawl victorious, making night two significantly more challenging for The American Nightmare. Walking into night two, things seemed to be in the favor of The Bloodline because it wound up being a "Bloodline Rules" match, basically meaning that anything goes.

The Bloodline were up to their usual antics as Jimmy first appeared to aid Reigns. This led to his brother Jey making the save and taking out his brother like he had the previous night. Then came Solo Sikoa who was taken out by a returning John Cena who ended up falling to him at last year's Crown Jewel PLE. But it wasn't done just yet -- The Rock also came to help and talked his talk all the way to the ring while staring Cena down. Rock's last real match took place against Cena, and the two met in a spat. The Undertaker's iconic gong sounded throughout Lincoln Financial Field and he appeared behind Rock to give him a choke slam. Rollins also came out and made the save with The Shield music, something he knows will always get under Reigns' skin because he was never able to get over his friend's betrayal. After a trio of Crossrhodes, Rhodes got a three count and won the championship, closing a chapter on this story once and for all.

Rhodes appeared at WWE World for a special edition of The Pat McAffee Show celebrating winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. During the interview, fans in attendance began chanting for AEW's MJF which Rhodes took notice to and responded in kind. "You know, you gotta stand by your guy, you know what I'm saying. You gotta stand by your boy. MJF's my boy. Shoutout to MJF,"

Cena has also given praise to the young star and former AEW World Champion recently following The Iron Claw premiere. Cena mentioned how "floored" he was by MJF's professionalism, also mentioning getting him to the "right team" some day. "... Then we got back and I was able to talk to him more. I kind of was like, 'Maybe we can get you to play for the right team one day' and all that," Cena said. "There's no denying the fact that he's doing good work and I don't think that I should ignore that. Honestly, I was floored by his professionalism." As of now, MJF has been off AEW television since losing the World Championship to Samoa Joe at AEW Worlds End in December.